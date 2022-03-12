No. 7 Lake Clifton boys basketball gets by Baltimore City rival No. 12 Edmondson, 60-46, to win Class 1A state title

COLLEGE PARK — The Class 1A boys basketball state championship game Friday night wasn’t much different than a typical Baltimore City contest between two of the league’s best.
Sure, it was taking place in the state’s prized gym — University of Maryland’s Xfinity Center — and the stakes were considerably higher. But for City league champion Lake Clifton and the team it beat for that crown, Edmondson, it once again came down to which team wanted it more.
For a third time in as many tries this season, it was the Lakers.
Led by a 22-point performance from junior guard Quinton Monroe and their trademark team defense, the No. 7 Lakers took a second-quarter lead and stayed in control for a 60-46 win over the No. 12 Red Storm.
Lake Clifton captured the program’s seventh state crown — and third straight overall, with the last coming in 2019 — to finish with a 21-1 record. Edmondson, which was looking to add its third title in four state final appearances, finished 21-3.
For longtime coach Herman “Tree” Harried, who has guided the Lakers to six of those state titles, this one was different. With COVID-19 shutting down last season and presenting more obstacles this year, it was a challenge — not to mention beating a familiar rival for a third time.
“It was hard. Coach [Darnell] Dantzler always has his kids ready to play and they’re going to play hard and they’re going to stick to the script and be competitive,” he said. “I think the key was we stuck to what we do and they couldn’t take away what we do. As a team, we stayed resilient, we dealt with adversity and that’s how I train these young men — to deal with the challenges and adversity.”
The Lakers trailed throughout the first quarter and by as many as six points early in the second before an 11-0 run provided a 25-19 halftime advantage.
Defense — mostly a 3-2 zone that clogged up passing lanes and blocked shots behind Kristopher Mitchell and Monroe — proved pivotal during the stretch. Monroe pulled double duty with productive work on offense, too.
His baseline drive with 5:33 left in the second quarter gave the Lakers their first lead at 15-14, and he added consecutive 3-pointers to give them the halftime advantage.
Despite a strong effort, the Red Storm couldn’t pull ahead. The start of the fourth quarter was a microcosm of their frustration, as they made just 15 of 57 shots from the field.
Edmondson trailed 38-25 going into the final quarter and was able to get stop after stop on defense, holding the Lakers without a basket for nearly three minutes. But the Red Storm were only able to make up two points before the Lakers got a 3-point play from Monroe with 5:09 left that provided a 41-27 lead. Edmondson cut the lead to 49-43 when Josiah Brown turned a steal into a layup, but would get no closer.
Starting the season with only four players that were previously in the program, Dantzler was proud to see his team playing for a state title. It just wasn’t the Red Storm’s day.
“We had it down to six points [a couple times] so we had momentum, but we had one or two crucial turnovers and Lake stayed poised and hit a bunch of free throws down the stretch to come out with the win,” he said. “I’m just proud of my guys. We had no expectations from Day One and for the kids to come in, listen to the coaches and play as hard as they played and make it to the championship game ... Just for the overall effort they showed throughout the year, I’m just happy for these guys to make it this far.”
For the Lakers, it was back on center stage at Xfinity as Harried accepted another championship plaque. He draped the net around his longtime assistant coach Stephen Hill, who suffered a stroke during the pandemic but worked hard to recover and was able to make all practices and home games to provide inspiration.
When the Red Storm cut the lead to 49-43 with 1:40 to play, the Lakers still had plenty left to respond to one final challenge.
Davon Mosley ended run with two free throws, and the Lakers made two straight defensive stops before Kijuan Hargett made two free throws to build the lead back up to double digits. Monroe, the team’s leading scorer averaging 16 points per game, fittingly closed the scoring with a dunk in the final seconds.
Senior guard Myles McDuffie added 15 points and positive energy on defense for Lake Clifton. Fellow senior Kijuan Hargett, who had five points and four rebounds, was the only Laker to play on varsity when they won their last title in 2019.
“For all of us — COVID hit us hard — we didn’t get to play last year,” McDuffie said. “We had to overcome a lot of things that we never saw before. So we knew we had to stick together and we were all out there fighting for our personal gains and then if we play together, everybody gets what they want. It worked out for us.”
E — Bennett 6, Hinton 12, Stewart 4, Brown 21, Sherrod 3. Totals: 17 14-21 46
LC — Mosley 6 , Mitchell 3, Hargett 5, Monroe 22, McDuffie 15, Connor 9. Totals: 23 17-25 60
Half: LC, 25-19