Oakland Mills track and field sweeps Class 2A state titles; Western Tech girls take home 1A crown

The Oakland Mills boys track and field team celebrates with its Class 2A championship trophy after Saturday's MPSSAA state meet. (Anthony Maluso)

LANDOVER — Oakland Mills senior Abdur Hassan had a down-to-the-wire photo finish in his Class 2A 300-meter hurdle race.

Hassan won by the slimmest of margins, a contrast to the rest of the day as the Scorpions showed a vast distance between their programs and the rest of the 2A field.

For the second straight season, Oakland Mills swept the 2A boys and girls team titles at the MPSSAA state track and field championships, which concluded Saturday at Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex.

Oakland Mills’ boys totaled 139 points. Glenelg was second with 47, followed by Liberty (36), Hammond (33), La Plata (32) and Hereford (32).

The win was bookended by a couple great performances. In the 100-meter dash, the day’s second race, Oakland Mills had the first-, second- and fifth-place finishers. Shane King won the race in 10.96 seconds in a photo finish over teammate Trevin McHargh. Xavier Doctor placed fifth.

“Set the tone,” McHargh said of the race. “We know we’re the favorites coming into this, so we’re just doing what we do.”

KeMarco Monger, Doctor, Gabriel Murray and King closed the day by winning the 4x400 relay in 3:22.25.

“I knew I was going to come in and do something, so I did it,” King said. “We fought hard, trained all year for this. The last race, we’re winning it. Last meet, win it. That’s what we came here to do.”

Oakland Mills has established a tradition of dominance, winning every indoor and outdoor state team title since the coronavirus pandemic. For the athletes, it’s not pressure, but an opportunity.

“If you don’t embrace the challenge, if you don’t want to get better every day, it’s not going to happen,” King said. “We knew coming in here we were the favorites, but that doesn’t mean we could be chill. We go every day in practice. We work for it. Everybody on this team earned it.”

King also won the 200 (21.91) and ran on the winning 4x100 relay team with McHargh, Doctor and Mife Osinubi (42.03).

Hassan won his 300 hurdles by one hundredth of a second over North Caroline’s Doug Cash.

“My mindset the last 100 is that I know I’m tired, I know my legs are almost dead, just got to keep pushing,” Hassan said. “My last three events that I didn’t do so well in, that motivated me to win the 300 hurdles. Then I got my guy Doug Cash in front of me, pushing me to the end.”

Other wins for the boys came from Doctor in the 400 (48.29) and the 4x200 relay team of Osinubi, Murray, Jayden Deleon and McHargh (1:27.77). Ethan Aidam followed up his state championship Thursday in the 3,200 with a second-place finish the 1,600 behind Century’s Ryan Hartranft.

The Oakland Mills girls track and field team celebrates with its Class 2A championship trophy after Saturday's MPSSAA state meet. (Anthony Maluso)

While the Scorpions’ boys have been dominant, the girls team won last year’s outdoor state title and this winter’s indoor title by slim margins.

This time around, they were ready to dominate.

The girls won their title with 85 points, beating Friendly (57), Kent Island (55), Overlea (48) and Hereford (48).

“I think we’re still going up,” Alicia Hall said. “The seniors have done really well for us and I think we need to keep going for next year. and I think we can do it.”

Hall won the triple jump Thursday. The only other first-place finishes for the Oakland Mills girls came from the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. Saniya Curtis, Oluwasemilore Olakunle, Tito Ogundairo and Fisayo Sule won the 4x100 in 49.45. Curtis, Tito Ogundairo, Nkechi Okpokwasili and Olakunle won the 4x200 in 1:42.07.

Western Tech girls track and field coach Clarissa Higgins receives the Class 1A state championship trophy. (Anthony Maluso)

Three in a row for Western Tech

Western Tech’s girls won Class 1A for the third straight season. The Wolverines totaled 106 points, beating Smithsburg (92.5) and Largo (72).

“It’s been a hard season,” coach Clarissa Higgins said. “It means all their hard work and effort has come to fruition. It’s a big deal to us.”

Higgins has built a strong program with athletes and points spread over many events.

“This has been years in the making of diversifying our team, getting talent in every area,” Higgins said. ”The coaches, we collectively look at how can we strengthen every area of our talent pool.”

Added Ogechi Uzoukwu: “Everybody is a team player. That’s how we’ve been able to build up and get to where we are. Everybody dedicates their time to making this happen.”

Western Tech won without an individual or relay state championship, but had six second-place finishes.

Tamunobelema Olungwe was second in the 200 and 400, while Uzoukwu was second in the 100 hurdles. Oluwatunmishe Olunuga was second in the 300 hurdles.

Western Tech also had second-place 4x100 and 4x200 relays. Olivia Morgan, Taniya Gilliam, Peace Mbah and Chelsi Gaynor ran the 4x100, while Olungwe, Gaynor, Mbah and Olivia Fox ran the 4x200.

“It’s more than just a team, it’s a family,” Olungwe said. “Having multiple good people and great people in specific events has been us pushing each other When we push each other it harvests bigger and better things.”

Western Tech’s boys got another first place Saturday with Ojigwe Olua winning the 110 hurdles (14.86).

Francis Scott Key's Ashleigh Porter won the girls Class 1A high jump at the MPSSAA state track and field championships Saturday. (Anthony Maluso)

FSK’s golden girls

Ashleigh Porter has been making a habit of winning gold. The Francis Scott Key junior won her fourth Class 1A high jump state championship, sweeping the event in each of the past two indoor and outdoor seasons.

She says there’s no magical formula to reach this level, just ...

“Seven years of practice,” she said. “It’s been a lot. I practice usually six days a week.”

Porter sent a personal record Saturday, clearing 5-4. She also had a teammate with her as Ava Hoeflich finished sixth at 4-10.

“I love having practices with someone else. It’s not as lonely anymore,” Porter said.

Meanwhile, her teammate Adeline Kraics earned her second medal of the weekend. Kraics won the 1A discus Thursday and came back Saturday to place second in the shot put, throwing a personal record 36-6.

“I think it’s really crazy I did this but mentally I was really striving for this,” Kraics said. “I knew I had a good chance, but a lot of people had a good chance for first in discus. But I really put in a lot of work to try and get there and I succeeded with that, but I was still surprised.”

She said her discus success carried over into the shot put.

“I was trying to take the same things I did on Thursday here,” she said. “Mentally, visualizing how far I wanted to go and what I wanted to do, that feeling of completing a goal. I tried to use it here and I did.”

Harford Tech's Matayo McGraw poses with a board showing his winning distance in the Class 2A triple jump at the MPSSAA state track and field championships Saturday. (Anthony Maluso)

Harford pair hungry for more

Two Harford County athletes already had gold medals wrapped up, but that didn’t stop either from putting on a show.

Harford Tech’s Matayo McGraw had first place in the 2A triple jump clinched, but he still had one jump remaining. Rather than settle for what he already had, McGraw put his all into the final jump of his high school career. The result was a personal-best 46-1 3/4.

“I just had a lot of excitement for that last one,” McGraw said. “I knew I hit the 45 and when I hit that, I knew I could get something a lot bigger. I really went for that on the last one knowing I locked in the win.”

McGraw also finished second in the high jump Thursday, but he said he was motivated by something that didn’t happen at any of his own meets. He was the top-ranked triple jumper in Class 2A, but late in the year, Walkerville’s Jaden Sasu put up a mark that bumped McGraw from the top of the rankings.

“My motivation for this was the person that was in front of me,” McGraw said. “I think most of the season I was ranked first for triple jump so I had a good chance to win this, but then I saw that a couple days before states, that boosted my confidence to go after him.”

Meanwhile across the stadium, Patterson Mill’s Everett Young won the 1A pole vault, becoming the only vaulter to clear 13-6. But eager for more, Young kept going and cleared 14 feet. He nearly matched a state record at 14-6, but caught the bar on his way down and was struck in the face.

“I was told I’m going to have a black eye from it tomorrow,” Young said. “I’m going to have a great story to tell: ‘How’d you get that black eye?’ ‘Pole vaulting.’”

It still didn’t keep from enjoying his experience.

“I had a cold the last couple days, so I made sure to stay in bed, rest up,” Young said. “Today I was just hoping to hit close to my PR. I hit 14; I was close to 14-6. ... But it was fun to vault. Its my senior year, so any chance to vault is amazing.”

The competition was a bit unusual as the bar on the vault broke — twice.

“It was a little tough to keep a rhythm because, obviously, there’s people talking and the pole breaking meant I had a lot of time in between vaults,” Young said. “But when you’re on the runway, you’re locked in. You have to focus on your vault and nothing else, because as soon as you focus on something else, anything can go wrong — and then a pole hits you in the face.”

Patterson Mill's Everett Young poses with a board showing his winning height in the Class 1A pole vault at the MPSSAA state track and field championships Saturday. (Anthony Maluso)

Other winners

Overlea’s Temi Ariyo won her second gold of the weekend, taking first in the girls 2A 1,600 in 4:58.2 after taking first in the 3,200 on Thursday. She also place third in the 800.

“Feels pretty good, I came in with the mindset I wanted to win it and I was ready to push that all the way through,” she said after her 1,600 win. “I tried to pace off the other girls around me, not do too much, not do too little and see how that was going to go.”

Hartranft, meanwhile, came in with a strong plan for his boys 1,600 race and executed it to perfection, winning in 4:22.06.

“First lap I wanted to stay relax, not breath that much,” he said. “And then the last 800, I wanted to accelerate and the last lap go all out.”

Also, Glenelg’s Ruichen He won the 2A discus, throwing 172 feet and Hammond’s Morgan Lane on the girls 2A 300 hurdles in 45.33. New Town’s team of Kaylyn Johnson, Kam’Ryn Fontaine, Nialah Mingo and Lourdes Perry won the 4x400 in 4:00.06.