No. 5 Calvert Hall football hungry to avenge last year’s upset to Loyola Blakefield in 102nd Turkey Bowl

Towson, Md--11/22/18--Calvert Hall players celebrate their 40-7 win over Loyola in the 99th Turkey Bowl. The annual Thanksgiving football game is played at Towson University, Johnny Unitas Stadium. Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun staff. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

For Calvert Hall quarterback Noah Brannock, the bitter disappointment of last week’s Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship game loss to Spalding didn’t take long to subside.

Two days, to be exact.

Advertisement

On Sunday, the No. 5 Cardinals came together for their first practice devoted to Thursday’s 102nd Turkey Bowl against Loyola Blakefield, set for 10 a.m. at Towson University’s Johnny Unitas Stadium. And within a few minutes, any lingering regret about Friday night’s 34-10 defeat to the Cavaliers had given way to the anticipation of a rivalry they believe is as important as any championship.

“Things didn’t go the way we wanted, but now we have an opportunity to end on a good note,” Brannock said. “Knowing that we have this Turkey Bowl, we have a chance for a rebound game, and we’re ready for that.”

Advertisement

But the William & Mary commit doesn’t have to dig deep for another massive source of motivation. A year ago, Calvert Hall entered Thanksgiving Day as the heavy favorite after winning the A Conference championship but lost to the Dons, 41-35, for the first time since 2013 when Marcus Hines floated a 15-yard touchdown pass to Noah Bull to break a tie with 9 seconds left.

Loyola linebacker AJ Szymanski, left, hits Calvert Hall quarterback Noah Brannock as he releases the ball during the third quarter of last year's Turkey Bowl at Towson University's Johnny Unitas Stadium. Both Szymanski and Brannock are back for their respective teams as the annual rivalry renews on Thanksgiving Day. (Kenneth K. Lam)

That loss followed the cancellation of the game in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic — something the Cardinals (6-6) believe ended up hurting them last year more than the Dons.

“We had a lot of guys who had never played in a Turkey Bowl, and [Loyola] had a lot of guys who had started and played meaningful minutes,” Calvert Hall coach Josh Ward said. “Our kids were coming off a championship high from their first championship in 11 years. You’ll hear some alum say that we took [the Turkey Bowl] for granted or we didn’t care about it. Our kids cared about it. We lost the game by a jump ball. They’re playing football, too.”

“We didn’t really know the real significance behind the game,” Brannock said. “It’s one of those games that you have to really, truly understand and grasp it. We’re ready this year.”

Loyola (4-5), however, has had three weeks to prepare, while Calvert Hall has had four practices. The Dons, in fact, haven’t played a game since ending their regular season with a 14-12 win over Mt. Zion Academy on Nov. 4, and have since focused on nothing but the Turkey Bowl.

The time off could be a double-edged sword, said Loyola coach Anthony Zehyoue.

“We have an advantage in the sense of how much time we have to just focus on one opponent, but the disadvantage is we’re three weeks removed from a game,” he said. “So that’s three weeks of losing game speed, because practice speed is never as fast. Where they will have the advantage is they will have played more recently.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Loyola players hoist the game trophy after defeating Calvert Hall (41-35) in the 101st playing of the Thanksgiving Bowl football game at Johnny Unitas Stadium on Nov. 25, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam)

Loyola, which leads the all-time series 50-43-8, has spent most of the past month breaking down Calvert Hall’s tendencies on film while trying to mimic the Cardinals’ big-play ability in practice.

Advertisement

After breaking out to a 13-0 first-quarter lead last year, the Dons know another fast start will be imperative.

“We want to be able to get a jump on them early like we did last year and keep that momentum so that the game can stay in the flow of our hands and not in theirs,” said Hines, who aside from being the backup quarterback also plays wide receiver and linebacker. “They’re a high-scoring offense, so we’ve just got to keep them under wraps. We’re going to need multiple hats on the ball — at least two or three players to bring down people.”

By the time the turkey is served, Calvert Hall will have played its two biggest games of the season in a span of six days. After watching his team drop four of its first six games this season, Ward is fine with that challenge.

“I tell people all the time, I’d rather be doing this than sitting my butt on the couch,” Ward said. “Overall, we’re a different team than we were back in late September, early October. It’s how you finish, not how you start, so I think our guys are very confident right now.”

102nd Turkey Bowl

No. 5 Calvert Hall (6-6) vs. Loyola Blakefield (4-5)

Thursday, 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Johnny Unitas Stadium, Towson University

TV: Ch. 2

Series: Loyola leads, 50-43-8

Last meeting: Loyola won, 41-35, in 2021

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. >

Streak: Calvert Hall has won six of seven and 10 of 12

Coaches: Calvert Hall — Josh Ward (third season); Loyola — Anthony Zehyoue (seventh season)

Advertisement

Loyola players hoist the trophy after defeating Calvert Hall, 41-35, in the 101st Turkey Bowl at Towson University's Johnny Unitas Stadium on Nov. 25, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam)

Players to watch

Calvert Hall: QB Noah Brannock (148 of 242 passing, 1,876 yards, 18 TDs, 9 INTs, 251 yards rushing, 6 rushing TDs); WR Donovan Lewis (51 receptions, 710 yards, 6 TDs); RB Dawon Dorsey (146 carries, 572 yards, 2 TDs); WR Oliver Redd (39 receptions, 323 yards, 3 TDs); RB Daniel Harper Jr. (62 carries, 363 yards, 3 TDs); WR Chris Hewitt (328 yards receiving, 3 TDs); WR Kaden Barmer (26 receptions, 342 yards, 3 TDs); DB Darius Smith (75 tackles, 2 sacks); DB Hunter Bowen (64 tackles); DL Keaton Eyring (4 sacks); CB Ricardo Cooper (6 INTs).

Loyola: RB Kendrick Worthington (469 yards rushing, 249 yards receiving, 6 total TDs); WR Shane Elliott (38 receptions, 357 yards, 3 TDs); QB Bradley Seiss (121 of 227 passing, 1,396 yards, 12 TDs, 7 INTs.); TE/DE AJ Szymanski (13 receptions, 173 yards, 3 TDs, 44 tackles 2 1/2 sacks, 2 fumbles recovered); QB/WR Marcus Hines (135 yards rushing, 146 yards receiving, 3 total TDs, 4 of 12 passing for 53 yards); WR Ezra Carter (14 receptions, 192 yards, 3 TDs); WR Zach Phillips (16 receptions, 183 yards, 1 TD); MLB Tommy Tucker (88 tackles); LB Andrew Duvall (80 tackles, 3 sacks, 3 fumble recoveries).

Outlook

Calvert Hall will attempt to rebound from Friday’s 34-10 loss to Archbishop Spalding in the MIAA A Conference title game against a Loyola squad that has won three of its past four games but hasn’t played in 20 days. Brannock, a first-team All-Metro selection in 2021, is a dual-threat quarterback who has threw for at least 200 yards four times this season but also has been running more of late, including for 79 yards and two touchdowns in the semifinals against Mount Saint Joseph. His favorite target is speedy wideout Lewis, though Dorsey, Harper and sophomore John Asuquo have run the ball effectively for most of the season, and they will be facing a defense that has allowed an average of 149 yards a game on the ground.

Loyola, however, has plenty of weapons of its own. Worthington has more than 700 yards of offense in nine games, Hines has averaged more than 6 yards per carry and Carter, Elliott and Maryland commit Szymanski each have three touchdown receptions. The Dons are at their best when they’re able to run the ball, keeping the down and distance manageable. The Cardinals will look to take away the run, forcing sophomore Seiss into third-and-long situations.

Both teams defeated A Conference rivals Gilman and Pallotti, as well as Mount Zion Academy, and lost to Spalding and Mount Saint Joseph during the regular season, though Calvert Hall came back to edge the Gaels in the playoffs. The Cardinals beat McDonogh, 27-24, while the Dons lost to the Eagles, 21-10.