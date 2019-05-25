Hereford holds off defending 2A champ to win first outdoor track crown

The No. 3 Hereford girls track and field team waited a long time for this moment.

With all of the program’s success in cross country and indoor track (17 state titles combined), the Bulls never won a state crown in outdoor track and field.

Until Saturday.

The Bulls fought off a furious late comeback from defending Class 2A champion and No. 5 Harford Tech and held on for that long-awaited championship. Hereford finished with 94 points while the Cobras compiled 82.

This victory completed a kind of triple crown for the Hereford girls as they won the state title in both cross country and indoor track also. Hereford coach Brad Duvall said that when his team held a 29-point lead with about five events left, they knew Harford Tech was getting ready to roll.

“We knew that was coming” Duvall said with a laugh. “We knew that if we could get to 90, it would be hard for them to beat us. [Harford Tech] is a really good team.”

Hereford beat the Cobras by two points for the indoor state title, but this first outdoor crown was special because the outdoor meet takes place over a two-day period – indoors is a meet that lasts several hours – and requires something different.

“They were just amazing; we met or exceeded expectations in all 18 events,” Duvall said. “The kids now know what it takes to win a championship over two days. It’s a long time to maintain focus.”

The Bulls got help from many places in this win. Emily Konkus won the 3,200-meter run on Thursday and ran on the winning 3,200 relay that day. She gave Hereford third-place finishes in the 800 and 1,600 Saturday. Plus, Lily Gaffney finished second in the 300 hurdles while Courtney Butz did the same in the pole vault. Teammates Elizabeth Schriver and Vita Shats tied for fourth in that event. Jen Barranco finished fifth in the 800 and ran on the winning 3,200 relay plus the 1,600 relay which finished second.

“The team couldn’t be happier,” Barranco said. “I think we’re all impressed and inspired by how everyone did. Everyone did their job and more. We knew exactly what to do and did it.”

For Harford Tech, Caitlyn Bobb won the 200 (24.64) and 400 (54.02, a Class 2A record) while Beyonce Kelly took first in the high jump (5-6).

The Cobras also won the 1,600 relay, the day’s final running event, but they came up a little short despite their strong late comeback. They also took the 800 relay on Thursday.

Also, Savannah Kent finished third in the 300 hurdles plus the triple jump. Teammate Petronilla Onyebadi took third in the long jump.

The No. 3 Dulaney boys stayed close in Class 4A thanks to the strong distance running of Drew Dailey, who won both the 800 (1:54.30) and the 1,600 (4:14.60) a few hours apart. That helped the Lions stay near Northwest, and they were trailing by 10 points with a few events left, but couldn’t catch the Montgomery County school. Northwest won with 79 points, beating out Dulaney (60). Josiah Nilsen, who won the high jump (school record 6-9 Friday) earlier in the meet, took third in the triple jump for the Lions.

Mya King and Macy Gerbes helped Sparrows Point finish tied for third (with Boonsboro) in Class 1A with some strong individual efforts. King set Class 1A records while winning the 100 hurdles (14.31) and 300 hurdles (43.13). She also finished third in the triple jump. Gerbes won the 3,200 on the first day (Thursday) and came back to take second in the 1,600 on Saturday.

There were some other good individual performances, including Joseph Ewan of Mervo. He won the Class 4A 100 in 10.81 and 200 in 22.10. Taishaun Craddock of Dundalk led his team to a sixth-place finish in Class 3A thanks to strong efforts in the 110 hurdles (second) and the 300 hurdles (third) on Saturday.

State Track and Field Championships

(at Morgan State)

Class 1A

Boys

Team scores (top 5): 1. Lackey, 78; 2. Largo, 62; 3. (tie) Douglass-PG, Boonsboro, 52; 5. Bohemia Manor, 50.

110-meter hurdles: 1. Egurola (BOM), 14.80. 100: 1. Meza-Shockley (SNO), 11.06. 1,600: 1. Schmidt (BOO), 4:26.34 .400: 1. Gray (DPG), 49.02. 300 hurdles: 1. Noll (CRI), 39.49.

200: 1. Gray (DPG), 22.46. 800: 1. McClellan (BOO), 1:57.78. 400 relay: 1. Largo, 43.89.

1,600 relay: 1. Lackey, 3:29.29. Triple jump: 1. Joseph (PIK), 44-4.25. Discus: 1. Gross (OVE), 153-3. Pole vault: 1. Tuomey (BRU), 13-6.

Girls

Team scores (top 5): 1. Largo, 90.5; 2. Douglass-PG, 74; 3. (tie) Boonsboro, Sparrows Point, 49; 5. Carver A&T, 43.

100-meter hurdles: 1. King (SPT), 14.31 (Class 1A record). 100: 1. Watkins (DPG), 12.30.

1,600: 1. Walz (BOM), 5:17.17. 400: 1. Moore (CAR), 57.38. 300 hurdles: 1. King (SPT), 43.14 (Class 1A record). 200: 1. Watkins (DPG), 24.86. 800: 1. Walz (BOM), 2:22.11. 400 relay: 1. Carver A&T, 48.68. 1,600 relay: 1. Largo, 4:08.84. Long jump: 1. Drewery (LAR), 17-9.5. Shot put: 1. Bell (PER), 38-6.75. High jump: 1. Scales (FRI), 5-4.

Class 2A

Boys

Team scores (top 5): 1. Oakdale, 85; 2. Century, 68; 3. N. Caroline, 51; 4. Westlake, 50, 5. Calvert, 47.

110-meter hurdles: 1. Stanton (CEN), 14.14 (Class 2A record, wind). 100: 1. Stanton (CEN), 10.81. 1,600: 1. Schulties (KI), 5:05.56. 400: 1. Brockenberry (HAM), 48.66. 300 hurdles: 1. Walton (EAS), 38.91. 200: 1. Tyler (EAS), 21.99. 800: 1. Lund (OAK), 1:54.30. 400 relay: 1. Oakland Mills, 42.58. 1,600 relay: 1. Oakland Mills, 3:23.05. Triple jump: 1. Roberts (NCL), 46-6. Discus: 1. Kendron (NCL), 157-3.

Girls

Team scores (top 5): 1. Hereford, 94; 2. Harford Tech, 82; 3. River Hill, 53; 4. Kent Island, 44; 5. Westlake, 42.

100-meter hurdles: 1. Gnoumou (SV), 15.27. 100: 1. Garner (WSL), 12.39. 1,600: 1. Olson (NC), 5:06.52. 400: 1. Bobb (HT), 54.02. 300 hurdles: 1. Lewis (NC), 43.93. 200: 1. Bobb (HT), 24.64. 800: 1. Schulties (KI), 2:17.03. 400 relay: 1. Westlake, 48.76. 1,600 relay: 1. Harford Tech, 3:59.84. Long jump: 1. Williams (PAT), 17-6.5. Shot put: 1. Anderson (DAM), 36-2.5. High jump: 1. Kelly (HT), 5-6. Pole vault: 1. Mulligan (KI), 11-6.