Sydney Martin hurls Towson past Dulaney in softball

Sydney Martin was ready for any and all hurdles. She left her jacket behind while warming up before the game, despite the brisk chill. She didn’t crumble in the circle when Dulaney cut Towson’s lead in half with a two-run home run.

“Knowing my team was still going to be there behind me,” Martin said, “after the home run — we can’t really do anything about that — but everything else, I knew they were there for me.”

With 112 pitches and two strikeouts, Martin threw No. 9 Towson all the way to a fruitful finish as the Generals defeated their crosstown rivals 10-4.

Though Jessie Leatherwood is usually Towson’s starting pitcher, Generals coach Jon Salvino was pleased by his junior hurler’s complete-game performance.

“We have total faith in both Jessie and Sydney, and really everybody at all the positions,” he said. “Sydney knew she was going to come in today to pitch — we have three games this week — and I told her, ‘We’re going to get it done.’ ”

Multiple Generals combined to support Martin — Leatherwood and infielders Nicole Poling and Olivia Ingrao each knocked in two RBIs while outfielders Sydney Fringer and Emma Kelly each had one. Martin, too, sent her own runner across the plate.

“Pitchers helping themselves out, we always like that,” Salvino said.

For first-year skipper Salvino, rocking a rival this early in the season is just the overture. The Generals (1-0) have plenty of softball in their future to take their game to another level, including the next battle on Wednesday with No. 4 McDonogh.

“To show this kind of strength early on, it bodes well for later on in the season,” Salvino said. “We’re only going to get better. By the end of this season, if this game is any indicator, we’re going to be tough.”

After the Lions (1-1) dropped in a one-two-three first inning, Towson didn’t hesitate to strike. Three singles from the top of the order, Poling (4-for-4), Taylor Brumagin and Leatherwood, filled the bases. Center fielder Emma Kelly’s sac fly shipped Poling in.

One run, though, was like carrot sticks for a meal. It just wasn’t filling enough.

When Ingrao stepped to the plate, she filled the count and then lobbed a triple to deep center, scoring Leatherwood and Brumagin. As Dulaney bobbled the ball in the field, Ingrao took advantage, running home to a mob of Generals ready to embrace her.

Dulaney winced, going down after five at-bats in the top of the second, but didn’t crumble. After fanning two Generals in the bottom of the inning, Lions hurler Alexa Dikos (6.0 innings, three strikeouts) doubled on the second pitch of the third. Leadoff batter Jenna Isaacson (2-for-3) tapped her own hit just a bit further — over the fence — cutting Towson’s advantage to two runs, 4-2.

“They didn’t get nervous. They didn’t get anxious,” Salvino said. “They played the game they’ve been playing for almost their entire lives. It showed. When another team comes bearing down on you, if you crack, that’s when they go ahead. And we didn’t crack today.”

Towson chose a different sort of cracking in the bottom of the third — the sound that bats make when they hit the sweet spot.

First, Fringer grounded out, plating Kelly. Then, Martin stepped into the batter’s box. On an 0-2 count, she cracked a fly to center, plating Macie Hakim and then rounded all the way to third base on a fielding error.

When Poling faced down Dikos again, she decided she wanted a piece of it all, too. After second baseman Julia Kallaur walked, Poling tripled, clearing all the bases but her own.

An an inning, the scene had changed completely, leaving Dulaney trailing by six runs, 8-2, not two. So Lions hit back — but Towson was ready for it.

Miriam Sack reached first as did Dikos as Leatherwood, in her premiere outfield performance, lost the ball in the sun. Martin took the gamble and intentionally walked Isaacson.

With bags loaded and just one out, Martin’s chances of escaping without damage were slim — but not gone. On a 2-0 count, Martin fed Jessica Eckhart a pitch-turned-hard single, but Brumagin tossed Sack, the runner, out at home. Then, on a more comfortable 0-2 count, Martin sent Izzy Hodiste into a ground ball and third out to avert disaster.

“Our defense stepped up behind her,” Salvino said. “She really came through some clutch situations today. She was awesome. Really awesome.”

The Generals could have gone quietly into the night, and did, for a few three-up, three-down innings.

The top of the order had a different plan.

Poling singled, as did Brumagin, sending her hit to third.

“Taylor and Nicole, if they play the one-two whole all year, I told them, we’ll go as they go. If they get on base, they’re so dynamic in their base-running skills,” Salvino said. “They can do multiple things at plate, whether it’s bunting, hitting for power or hitting for average.”

Leatherwood, on the first pitch, lined to center and sprinted to third as her teammates touched home in front of her.

And even as Dulaney tried for a last-ditch rally, with Kristen Dasch (2-for-3) plating Eckhart and Danielle Baldwin scoring Hodiste, Martin held, leading Gretchen Kresslein into a soft grounder to secure the win, just 23 hours or so before the Generals take the field at McDonogh.

“This win helps us take the energy and momentum we have going,” Martin said. “It’s going to carry us the rest of the week.”

