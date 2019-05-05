This week in Baltimore sports history (May 5-11): Franklin puts a halt to Dulaney's lacrosse streak

May 9, 2006: Unranked Franklin upsets Dulaney, 7-6, for the Baltimore County boys lacrosse championship, ending the latter’s 73-game winning streak against county foes. Tommy Montanye scores the game-winner with six seconds remaining.

May 7, 1997: The Orioles’ Jimmy Key defeats the Anaheim Angels, 3-0, for his sixth win without a loss. It’s the fifth shutout for first-place Baltimore, which had just one shutout in 1996.

Baltimore Sun photo Bob Turley, shown in 1959, pitched just one season in Baltimore (1954) before getting traded to the Yankees. Bob Turley, shown in 1959, pitched just one season in Baltimore (1954) before getting traded to the Yankees. (Baltimore Sun photo)

May 9, 1954: Three days after pitching a two-hitter against the New York Yankees, the Orioles’ “Bullet” Bob Turley, 23, stops the Cleveland Indians on four hits in a 2-1 victory at Memorial Stadium.

May 10, 1952: Morgan State runs away with the 10-team Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Track and Field Championships. Art Bragg wins both the 100- and 220-yard dash and George Rhoden shaves a half second off his meet record time in the 440-yard dash, finishing in 47.1 seconds.

May 9, 1939: In Pimlico Race Course’s annual Ladies Race, Mildred “Babe” Saportas, a steeplechase trainer from Harford County, wins the 5½-furlong event in 1 minute, 6 seconds aboard Adhelmar.

May 7, 1937: The Maryland Jockey Club announces a new 10-year lease for Pimlico Race Track, ending speculation that the club would shift its dates to Timonium.

May 8, 1926: At Homewood Field, the Johns Hopkins lacrosse team wins, 19-6, over the Onondaga Indians from the Nedrow Reservation near Syracuse, N.Y. Walker Taylor scores six goals for the undefeated Blue Jays’ soon-to-be national champs.

Baltimore Sun photo In addition to being an Olympic gold medalist, Jim Thorpe played professional football, baseball and basketball. In addition to being an Olympic gold medalist, Jim Thorpe played professional football, baseball and basketball. (Baltimore Sun photo)

May 10, 1920: In a 9-4 road victory over the Akron Buckeyes, the International League Orioles bang out 17 hits. “The total should have been 18,” The Sun reports, “but in the eighth inning, [Akron outfielder Jim] Thorpe, while running at top speed toward the right field fence, jumped high into the ozone and speared a terrific drive with his gloved mitt.”

Baltimore Sun Hall of Fame first baseman Dan Brouthers played for the Orioles in 1894 and 1895. Hall of Fame first baseman Dan Brouthers played for the Orioles in 1894 and 1895. (Baltimore Sun)

Birthday

May 8, 1858: Dan Brouthers, Hall of Fame first baseman who, at age 36, batted .347 with 128 RBIs for the 1894 Orioles of the National League. Brouthers died in 1932.

