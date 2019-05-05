This week in Baltimore sports history (May 5-11): Franklin puts a halt to Dulaney's lacrosse streak

May 9, 2006: Unranked Franklin upsets Dulaney, 7-6, for the Baltimore County boys lacrosse championship, ending the latter’s 73-game winning streak against county foes. Tommy Montanye scores the game-winner with six seconds remaining.
May 7, 1997: The Orioles’ Jimmy Key defeats the Anaheim Angels, 3-0, for his sixth win without a loss. It’s the fifth shutout for first-place Baltimore, which had just one shutout in 1996.
May 9, 1954: Three days after pitching a two-hitter against the New York Yankees, the Orioles’ “Bullet” Bob Turley, 23, stops the Cleveland Indians on four hits in a 2-1 victory at Memorial Stadium.
May 10, 1952: Morgan State runs away with the 10-team Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Track and Field Championships. Art Bragg wins both the 100- and 220-yard dash and George Rhoden shaves a half second off his meet record time in the 440-yard dash, finishing in 47.1 seconds.
May 9, 1939: In Pimlico Race Course’s annual Ladies Race, Mildred “Babe” Saportas, a steeplechase trainer from Harford County, wins the 5½-furlong event in 1 minute, 6 seconds aboard Adhelmar.
May 7, 1937: The Maryland Jockey Club announces a new 10-year lease for Pimlico Race Track, ending speculation that the club would shift its dates to Timonium.
May 8, 1926: At Homewood Field, the Johns Hopkins lacrosse team wins, 19-6, over the Onondaga Indians from the Nedrow Reservation near Syracuse, N.Y. Walker Taylor scores six goals for the undefeated Blue Jays’ soon-to-be national champs.
May 10, 1920: In a 9-4 road victory over the Akron Buckeyes, the International League Orioles bang out 17 hits. “The total should have been 18,” The Sun reports, “but in the eighth inning, [Akron outfielder Jim] Thorpe, while running at top speed toward the right field fence, jumped high into the ozone and speared a terrific drive with his gloved mitt.”
Birthday
May 8, 1858: Dan Brouthers, Hall of Fame first baseman who, at age 36, batted .347 with 128 RBIs for the 1894 Orioles of the National League. Brouthers died in 1932.