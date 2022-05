Gilman Greyhounds midfielder Will Oddo (left) and defenseman Hayden Carpenter check the stick of St. Paul's Crusaders' Kabe Clark, who stops his momentum, cutting back to escape and advance the ball during an MIAA boy's lacrosse showdown Friday., May 6, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)