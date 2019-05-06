Mount de Sales earns top seed in IAAM A Conference softball tournament

Though it’s just starting to feel consistently warm and muggy, the spring season is already coming to a close for softball — for Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland teams, anyway.

Mount de Sales landed the top seed in the IAAM A Conference tournament, finishing with a 6-2 league mark, as did McDonogh, which aims to repeat as IAAM A champion.

Because the Sailors split the two-game season series with the No. 2 Eagles, the tiebreaker fell to the teams’ performance against the next best conference squad, Archbishop Spalding.

While Mount de Sales swept the Cavaliers (5-3 IAAM A) this year, McDonogh dropped its first game to Spalding. Hence, the Eagles took the No. 2 seed and the Cavaliers No. 3.

There will be no repeat of 2018’s final matchup as No. 2 McDonogh and No. 3 Spalding, last spring’s finalists, will clash in the IAAM semifinal on Thursday in Owings Mills. The Sailors will face the winner of the IAAM quarterfinal, No. 4 John Carroll or No. 5 Catholic, on the same day, in Catonsville.

The A Conference final will be 11 a.m. on Saturday at Stevenson University at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore. The B conference final follows at 1 p.m., and the C conference at 3:30 p.m.

In the B conference, St. Paul’s claimed the No. 1 seed after a 9-0 season. Two teams, Annapolis Area Christian School (the defending champion) and Roland Park, survived Friday’s opening round and find their match in St. Paul’s and No. 2 Pallotti, respectively, on Tuesday. No. 3 Bryn Mawr will take on No. 6 Meroy and No. 4 Chapelgate Christian will face No. 5 Notre Dame Prep.

In the C conference, Our Lady of Mount Carmel (6-0) earned the No. 1 seed on its journey to capture its second title in three years. The Cougars will first need to handle No. 8 St. Timothy’s in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. No. 4 Friends will face No. 5 Concordia, No. 3 IND faces No. 6 Park and No. 2 Oldfields meets Beth Tfiloh.

There is not currently a call for rain for Saturday’s championships, but if inclement weather does show, games will be made up on Tuesday, May 14 at the Bachman Complex in Glen Burnie, starting at 4 p.m.

