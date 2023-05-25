Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Routine matters to Samantha Heyison.

On the days when she is set to participate in track and field meets, the senior at Urbana High drinks a red Gatorade in the morning and then a C4 energy drink in the afternoon. She has reined in her habit of eating a chocolate bar but always listens to Survivor’s 1982 hit “Eye of the Tiger.”

Advertisement

“That might be a must before my Gatorade, my Snickers bar, my energy drink,” said Heyison, who lives in Adamstown in Frederick County. “That is the best song to listen to before a track meet.”

The rituals are paying off for the 17-year-old Heyison. Despite being born with a clubbed left foot with all five toes partially amputated, a right foot with three toes fused together and a right hand missing two fingers, she will defend the state championship she captured in the discus throw last spring when the Class 4A state meet begins Friday at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Hyattsville.

Advertisement

Heyison’s success isn’t limited to this area. She reset her own Americas record in the discus at last weekend’s U.S. Paralympics Track and Field National Championships in Chula Vista, California, and is No. 1 in the discus and shot put in the Para Athletics Official World Rankings.

Deb Waxman, who has coached Heyison since she was 9 years old, said the teenager is driven by a strong work ethic that has her throwing a minimum of five days per week for at least two hours per session in addition to weight and agility training.

“Even on days when we don’t have contests or practices or we can’t because of holidays, Sam will find some place to go to practice on her own,” Waxman said. “She’s that devoted.”

Samantha Heyison, a senior at Urbana High who hails from Adamstown and is the world's top-ranked para athlete in the discus throw and shot put, will defend her Class 4A state title in the discus when the state meet begins Friday. (Courtesy of Marc Heyison)

Heyison’s athleticism traces back to her parents. Marc Heyison was a ninth-round draft pick of the Orioles in 1983 who played third base before injuries derailed his career, and the former Tanya Brown played volleyball at UMBC.

When the couple visited their doctor for a sonogram in 2005, the scan showed the fetus having a clubbed foot, and Samantha was born 5 1/2 weeks early in August. They later learned the clubbed foot was caused by constriction band syndrome, a condition that occurs when tissue bands in the lining of the uterus wrap around an arm, leg, fingers or toes, according to Boston Children’s Hospital.

“At that moment, seeing your child, you’re like, ‘Oh my God. Are there any more issues we need to worry about?’” he said. “But Samantha has never felt sorry for herself, and we consider ourselves very blessed that this is what we’ve had to deal with when others have dealt with so much worse.”

Marc and Tonya took their daughter to the International Center for Limb Lengthening at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore for two tenotomies to lengthen her Achilles, multiple casts and boots with metal bars until she was 5 years old. But Samantha said she never considered herself different until she reached high school.

“I would be sitting in class, and it would go by for maybe a couple weeks, and then someone would look down at my hand and notice,” she said. “But most of the time, it wasn’t an instant thing that people would point out.”

Advertisement

After learning that former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman and former soccer superstar Mia Hamm overcame clubbed feet, Marc and Tonya Heyison introduced their daughter to sports. She found a haven in track and field, which she began at the age of six.

Waxman said Heyison is blessed by a vast amount of persistence.

“She is very motivated to be the best she can possibly be and has not allowed any of her physical disabilities to get in her way,” she said. “Her parents never treated her like a disabled child, and I admire that in them.”

Samantha Heyison will be the youngest member of the U.S. national team at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris from July 8-17. (Courtesy of Marc Heyison)

Heyison also lives by a strong sense of fairness. At the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports World Games in November in Santo Antonio, Portugal, a points system awarded her the gold medal in the discus despite her throw of 35.81 meters trailing a world-record 39.26 meters tossed by Poland’s Faustyna Kotlowska, who competes at a different classification. After the medal ceremony, Heyison traded her gold medal for Kotlowska’s silver.

Varsity Highlights Weekly Get the latest high school sports stories, photos and video from around the region. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“I did it because I feel like a world record doesn’t deserve to be remembered as a silver medal,” she said. “If you hit a world record, it’s probably going to be one of the most exciting moments of your life, and based on what I saw, Faustyna was ecstatic, and she should have been.”

Heyison’s gesture moved the Polish delegation and her father.

Advertisement

“Samantha asked me if I would have done that, and I said, ‘Probably not. I might have thought about it, but I don’t have your grace,’” Marc said with a laugh. “I think that speaks to Samantha as a person who you would want to represent the United States on the international stage.”

Named in December the U.S. Paralympics Track & Field’s High School Athlete of the Year for the second time in a row, Heyison made her debut with the U.S. national team at last weekend’s championships. In addition to her Americas record in the discus (37.89 meters) at the F44 level of competition, she took home the national title in the shot put with a winning distance of 10.77 meters.

“It was exciting that I was able to leave my mark at the track meet,” said Heyison, who will continue her track and field career at Wake Forest.

Heyison will be the youngest member of the U.S. national team at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris from July 8-17. If she represents the United States at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, she will be accompanied by her parents and Waxman, who hasn’t flown commercially since Sept. 11, 2001 but made a promise to join her if she qualified for the World Championships.

“I’ll be there to support her,” Waxman said. “… She’s been like a grandchild to me.”