Advertisement Advertisement High School sports Sports Mount Saint Joseph beats St. Vincent Pallotti in double OT, 22-19 | PHOTOS By Ulysses Muñoz Nov 21, 2020 at 7:05 PM Mount Saint Joseph football hosted St. Vincent Pallotti on Saturday, winning 22-19 in double overtime. 11-21-2020 (Ulysses Muñoz) Next Gallery PHOTOS Calvert Hall vs. Mt. St. Joe in boys soccer | PHOTOS Advertisement High School sports High School sports Curley vs. Mt. St. Joseph in soccer | PHOTOS Mount St. Joseph defeated Archbishop Curley in a boys soccer game, 7-0. Nov 16, 2020 Concordia shuts out St. John's football, 53-0 | PHOTOS Curley vs. Loyola Blakefield soccer | PHOTOS Calvert Hall vs. St. Vincent Pallotti football | PHOTOS Calvert Hall wins Reif Cup in annual battle with Archbishop Curley | PHOTOS Calvert Hall beats Loyola boys' soccer, 2-1 | PHOTOS Mount Saint Joseph vs. John Carroll soccer | PHOTOS Curley vs. Concordia Prep in boys soccer | PHOTOS Advertisement