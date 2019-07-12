Mount Saint Joseph names Tyler Reid new varsity lacrosse coach

Prior to the NHL Draft, McMichael, 18, was ranked 11th overall among North American centers and 20th overall among forwards by NHL Central Scouting. The Ajax, Ontario, Canada, native spent the 2018-19 season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League. McMichael ranked second on London with 72 points in 67 games, while his 36 goals were tied for 20th in the OHL. The 6-foot, 182-pound forward also recorded five points in 11 playoff games.