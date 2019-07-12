Mount Saint Joseph names Tyler Reid new varsity lacrosse coach

Tyler Reid has been named the head varsity lacrosse coach at Mount Saint Joseph, replacing Phillip Bates.
A Stevenson University graduate, Reid served as a volunteer assistant for the Gaels and is now the program’s third head coach in as many years.
“Tyler’s energy and winning ways will surely elevate the Mount’s lacrosse program and we are excited to get started under his leadership,” athletic director Kraig Loovis said.
Reid helped Stevenson win a Division III national championship as a player in 2013 and was a volunteer assistant there before moving on to Mount Saint Joseph.
“I am expecting my players to be dedicated, hard-working and diligent both on the field and in the classroom," he said. "Getting to know the guys from the past season has allowed me to really see the potential that this program has moving forward.”
He was a standout player at Xavier High School in Middletown, Conn.
Mount Saint Joseph finished 3-14 overall and 1-9 in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference this past season.
NHL: The Washington Capitals have signed first-round forward Connor McMichael to a three-year entry level contract, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced Friday. McMichael’s contract will carry an average annual salary of $832,500 and will include a $92,500 signing bonus each year (yielding an average annual value of $925,000).
The Capitals selected McMichael with the 25th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.
Prior to the NHL Draft, McMichael, 18, was ranked 11th overall among North American centers and 20th overall among forwards by NHL Central Scouting. The Ajax, Ontario, Canada, native spent the 2018-19 season with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League. McMichael ranked second on London with 72 points in 67 games, while his 36 goals were tied for 20th in the OHL. The 6-foot, 182-pound forward also recorded five points in 11 playoff games.
In 127 career OHL games, between London and the Hamilton Bulldogs, McMichael has 88 points.
McMichael was selected to Canada’s 2019 National Junior Team Sport Chek Summer Development Camp on July 8. McMichael has previously represented Canada at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, skating for Canada White, where he had four points in six games.
Swimming: Olympic swimmer Chase Kalisz, of Bel Air, announced on Instagram that he has joined the MP Michael Phelps team, which creates innovative, technologically advanced swim products.
A fellow alum of the North Baltimore Aquatic Club, Kalisz will be participating in the FINA World Championships in South Korea this month.
Soccer: American goalkeeper and former University of Maryland standout Zack Steffen has been loaned from Manchester City to Fortuna Duesseldorf for the 2019-20 season.
Fortuna, which finished 10th in the Bundesliga last season, announced the loan Tuesday.
The 24-year-old Steffen has become the No. 1 goalkeeper on the United States national team. He left Maryland to begin his professional career with Freiburg, but was limited to appearances with its reserve team in the fourth tier during 2015 and 2016. He signed with Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew in July 2016, spent the rest of the year with the United Soccer League’s Pittsburgh Riverhounds and then became Columbus’ starting goalkeeper in 2017.
Steffen agreed last December to sign with Manchester City when the summer transfer window opened.
— From staff and news services