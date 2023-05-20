St. Frances 4-star QB Michael Van Buren commits to Oregon over Maryland

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The best high school quarterback in Maryland is heading to the West Coast.

Michael Van Buren, a four-star Class of 2024 prospect from St. Frances, announced Saturday that he is committing to Oregon, choosing the Pac-12 Conference school over Maryland and Penn State.

“I’m home, man. I’m home,” Van Buren, surrounded by friends and family, said in a video livestreamed on Instagram as he put on an Oregon hat.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Van Buren is the 11th-best quarterback in the country and the 129th overall player, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings. This past season, he led the top-ranked Panthers to a 9-1 mark against some of the best teams in the country, with the only loss Nov. 18 to Florida-based power IMG Academy at SECU Stadium in College Park.

Van Buren, a Bowie native, completed 112 of 198 passes (56.6%) for 1,707 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2022 while adding 10 carries for 125 yards and two scores to earn first-team All-Metro honors from The Baltimore Sun.

St. Frances quarterback Michael Van Buren passes while IMG Academy linebacker Jordan Hall pursues Nov. 18 at SECU Stadium in College Park. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

While Van Buren fell short of his stated goal to win a national championship as a junior, he is not shy about what he envisions for his career.

“I want to be different,” Van Buren said before the season. “I don’t want to be normal like everybody else.”

With record-setting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa set to play his final season at Maryland in 2023, Van Buren would have been a strong contender to play immediately as a true freshman for sixth-year coach Mike Locksley.

Instead, he joins an Oregon program under the direction of second-year coach Dan Lanning that finished 10-3 last season and rose as high as No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Ducks are led by Heisman Trophy-contending quarterback Bo Nix, who is entering his final season of eligibility after transferring from Auburn.

Van Buren would be the fourth Maryland native on the Oregon roster, joining sophomore wide receiver Von Reames (Franklin) and defensive backs Daymon David (Franklin) and Khyree Jackson (Wise; Upper Marlboro).