McDonogh football upsets undefeated Archbishop Spalding, 7-0, in MIAA A semifinals

When McDonogh football sat 1-4 earlier this season, the Eagles still carried the mindset of “Why not us?”
They knew they had the talent to compete. It was just a matter of piecing it all together.
McDonogh’s faith was rewarded on a chilly Friday evening, as the Eagles used a strong defensive effort to beat undefeated Archbishop Spalding, 7-0, in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference semifinals.
“Our guys believed from the beginning,” Eagles coach Hakeem Sule said. “Going into this week, there was something special about this group. Tonight we put it on full display.”
On a night when offense was held to a minimum and Spalding’s student section heckled McDonogh (6-5) from the opening kickoff, the Eagles’ defense rose to the occasion, forcing three turnovers and keeping Cavaliers senior quarterback Nick Gutierrez out of rhythm.
McDonogh senior quarterback Preston Howard had the Cavaliers on their heels during the game’s first drive. With 7:07 left in the first quarter, Howard spun away from the blitz and threw a 45-yard pass to senior receiver Jonny Cool, which put the Eagles at Spalding’s 2-yard line. On the following play, Eagles senior running back Stefan Egbe powered past the goal line to give his team a 7-0 lead.
“He had an option that we were going to throw it deep,” Sule said. “Preston has the ability to create and what you saw was an individual, who took advantage of what the defense was giving us.”
From that point on, it was a defensive slugfest. With under three minutes left in the first quarter and McDonogh facing a third down, the Cavaliers sent an all-out blitz at Howard and forced the Maryland commit out of bounds, setting up an Eagles punt.
But Spalding couldn’t take advantage of the defensive stop, as Gutierrez threw an interception to Eagles sophomore defensive back Luke Miller.
McDonogh couldn’t do anything offensively, either, as Spalding (10-1) forced the Eagles to punt four straight times in the second quarter.
After sophomore receiver Tyler Brown’s 35-yard punt return put the Cavaliers in McDonogh territory, Gutierrez elected to run on fourth down and was stuffed by Eagles junior defensive end Mason Robinson with 5:16 to go in the half.
“Coach Sule told us if we win or lose this game, it would be based on the [defensive line],” said senior defensive lineman and Penn State commit Dani Dennis-Sutton. “We won and we held them to zero points.”
On Spalding’s next drive, Gutierrez was stopped by sophomore linebacker Noah Onkst on third-and-long, forcing another punt.
During the final minutes of the first half, McDonogh turned up the pressure. Robinson sacked Gutierrez before pointing at the crowd and being called for unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
After the flag, Gutierrez avoided the pressure from a crumbling pocket before launching the ball into the end zone, where he was picked off for the second time.
“We challenged our guys this week that if we could stop Gutierrez, we would have a chance,” Sule said. “That was the game plan and I thought we executed it well.”
Spalding’s best drive came at the start of the third quarter, as Gutierrez used his legs to march the Cavaliers into scoring position. After Gutierrez’s pass to senior receiver Jordan Pennick ended up short of a first down, Spalding sent out the field goal unit. With 5:54 remaining in the third, senior kicker Corey Butts’ attempt went wide left.
McDonogh’s defense came through once again late in the fourth quarter. With 3:03 remaining, Spalding freshman quarterback Malik Washington, who replaced Gutierrez, threw an interception to Egbe.
“Being a four-year varsity player, I felt responsible that I had to make a play,” Egbe said. “They have been going at those out routes all game. I knew they would try it again. I was sitting there and I [saw] him throw the ball and I just jumped on it.”
The Eagles used their running game to chew up the clock in the final minutes. Spalding was able to get the ball back during the final 30 seconds, but McDonogh prevented the Cavaliers from making one last attempt at the end zone.
There was a euphoric feeling as the clock struck zero, as the Eagles’ and their student section, who made the trip to Spalding, stormed the middle of the field. McDonogh not only clinched a spot in the MIAA A championship game, but proved that belief can sometimes outweigh talent.
“We were never a losing team at heart,” Egbe said. “Our coaches made adjustments halfway through the season and we executed them and won. We just kept winning and that’s how we got here.”