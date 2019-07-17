Eight Baltimore-area players named to US Lacrosse men’s under-19 training team

The United States is the only nation to have won the World Lacrosse Men’s U19 Championship, having rallied to beat Canada 13-12 in 2016 on Ryan Conrad’s game-winning goal with just eight seconds remaining. That was the eighth straight world championship for the U.S., which also won gold medals in 1988, 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2008 and 2012.