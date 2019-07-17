Eight Baltimore-area players named to US Lacrosse men’s under-19 training team

US Lacrosse announced 32 players have been named to the 2020 U.S. men’s U19 training team, including eight from the Baltimore area.
Five players from Calvert Hall led the Baltimore contingent – midfielders Cole Herbert, Grant Mitchell and Connor Mitchell; attackman Daniel Kelly and defenseman Jacob Snyder. They are joined by Boys’ Latin midfielder Brendan Grimes, McDonogh defenseman Jackson Bonitz and St. Mary’s defenseman BJ Burlace.
Coach Nick Myers and his staff made the selections following a three-day tryout weekend involving 50 players that concluded at US Lacrosse headquarters on Sunday.
A total of 104 players attended the initial tryout for the team in June and 50 players were invited to the most recent round of tryouts. The roster will eventually be pared to 23, the maximum number allowed for international competition under World Lacrosse rules.
The training team will hold a camp at Ohio State in November for its final event in 2019. There will be additional training camps in 2020 leading up to the World Lacrosse Men’s U19 World Championship from July 9-18 in Limerick, Ireland.
The 32 players on the training team come from high schools in 12 different states and represent 16 different college programs (enrollment and verbal commitments).
The United States is the only nation to have won the World Lacrosse Men’s U19 Championship, having rallied to beat Canada 13-12 in 2016 on Ryan Conrad’s game-winning goal with just eight seconds remaining. That was the eighth straight world championship for the U.S., which also won gold medals in 1988, 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2008 and 2012.