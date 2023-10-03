Baltimore Sun high school Athletes of the Week (Sept. 25-Oct. 1): Wilde Lake’s Henry Hopper and Bryn Mawr’s Penelope Kousouris

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Wilde Lake cross country runner Henry Hopper and Bryn Mawr field hockey's Penelope Kousouris are The Baltimore Sun Athletes of the Week.

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school player from a boys sport and one from a girls sport for their athletic achievements.

Boys sport Athlete of the Week: Henry Hopper, Wilde Lake, cross country

The standout senior added another fond memory Saturday at the challenging course at Hereford High, claiming the elite race of the prestigious Bull Run Invitational. Hopper came across in 16 minutes, 4 seconds — three seconds ahead of second-place finisher Kieran Mischke of Towson. Last November, Hopper claimed the Class 3A state championship at Hereford.

Girls sport Athlete of the Week: Penelope Kousouris, Bryn Mawr, field hockey

The junior midfielder was instrumental in helping the undefeated Mawrtians (4-0) into The Sun’s Top 15 poll this week — coming in at No. 5 — after two big wins. Against previously undefeated Mercy last Tuesday, she scored two goals in a 5-1 win. The assignment proved more difficult Thursday at then-No. 5 Severna Park, a 4-3 double overtime win in which she produced two goals and one assist.

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 11 a.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.