Baltimore high school sports portal (Jan. 11): Minor’s late 3 lifts Mount Carmel over Gilman

With 2.3 seconds left in the game, junior Billy Minor made the game-winning 3-pointer from the corner to lift host Mount Carmel over Gilman, 54-53, in boys basketball Friday night.

The Cougars improved to 7-12, 3-6 Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference and the Greyhounds fell to 6-9, 3-4.

Minor and fellow junior Will Little led Mount Carmel with 14 points each. The Cougars trailed by as many as 13 points before taking the lead in the final moments of the game.

Hereford 59, Dundalk 56, OT: Mark Suchy scored a season-high 33 points, including eight of the team’s 13 points in overtime, to lead the host Bulls (7-4) past the Owls (7-3).

Suchy also scored his 1,000th career-point in the game. Dundalk led 24-19 at the half before Hereford rallied to a 46-46 tie that forced overtime.

Suchy went 17-for-23 from the free-throw line and made one 3-pointer and five free throws in overtime.

Aberdeen 65, Patterson Mill 64: Mo Whitley’s 3-pointer with a minute to play lifted the host Eagles (2-1, 2-4 Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference) over the Huskies (7-4, 1-3).

The shot came with the score locked at 62 and out of a timeout by Aberdeen with 1:18 to play.

The basket was Whitley’s only make of the game, and he shot an earlier 3 in the game that missed everything. “In the middle of the game, I pulled him over and I said, ‘Look, we need you right now. I’m not gonna give up on you and you’re not going to give up on yourself,’ ” Eagles first-year coach Brandon Selby said. “Then, he comes up and hit a huge 3-pointer for us, which we needed.”

—Randall L. McRoberts, Baltimore Sun Media Group

No. 2 St. Frances 90, John Carroll 42: The visiting Panthers (17-3, 5-1 MIAA A Conference) won their third straight by routing the Patriots (3-13, 1-6).

Tyson Commander scored seven points and Cesar Tchlimbo had 11 rebounds for John Carroll.

No. 10 Meade 79, Chesapeake-AA 45: Mazhi Thames scored a game-high 25 points and Tre Dunn had 21 points to lead the host Mustangs (10-2) to their eighth-straight win. The Cougars fell to 4-6.

No. 11 McDonogh 53, Calvert Hall 50: Dave Brown shot 11-for-21, including 4-for-8 from 3-point range, and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line, for a game-high 30 points to lead the host Eagles (12-4, 6-2 MIAA A Conference) past the Cardinals (5-12, 2-8). Calvert Hall rallied to take a 43-40 lead in the third quarter, but McDonogh outscored the Cardinals 13-7 in the final frame.

Gerstell 59, Friends 47: Jeremiah Stanton scored a game-high 21 points to lead the host Falcons (10-8, 5-1 MIAA B Conference) over the Quakers (5-9, 1-4). Gerstell used a 14-5 run in the fourth quarter to pull away.

Edmondson 60, Forest Park 35: Markus Hocker scored 14 points to lead the host Red Storm (9-1) past the Foresters (1-5). Edmondson led 24-17 in the first half.

Edgewood 64, Joppatowne 58: Monzell Ware and Cam Edwards each scored 19 points to lead the host Rams (2-7) past the Mariners (8-3). Edgwood built a 31-27 lead in the first half.

Lansdowne 72, Towson 49: Teylor Silverman scored 16 points to lead the visiting Vikings (7-2) past the Generals (3-4).

Oakland Mills 76, Atholton 64: The host Raiders (8-2) led 64-62 with three minutes left before the Scorpions (9-3) went on a 14-0 run to win.

Girls basketball

River Hill 57, No. 5 Howard 55: After losing a heartbreaker in overtime against Long Reach on Wednesday, the host Hawks (7-5) broke through for a statement victory over the first-place Lions (9-2).

Emily Masker (17 points), Kennedy Clark (13), Saniha Jackson (13) and Anihya Smith (12) all had standout efforts for River Hill in the victory.

Gabby Scott paced Howard with 17 points.

— Brent Kennedy, Baltimore Sun Media Group

No. 7 Chesapeake-AA 56, Meade 43: Corinne Castle scored 16 points, Morgan Gray had 14 and Haley Downin added 13 to pace the visiting Cougars (9-2) past the Mustangs (5-6).

No. 15 Severna Park 50, Broadneck 13: The visiting Falcons (8-3) won their fourth straight and haven’t given up more than 32 points during that stretch. The Bruins (4-5) were coming off a three-game winning streak and averaged 57 points.

“We’re not the best offensive team,” Severna Park coach Kristofer Dean said. “We work on defense every single day. We stop, and we adjust what we need to. We pride ourselves on defense.”

With a noticeable size advantage down low, the Falcons’ guards pressured the ball up top and forced the Bruins into several long-range shots while under pressure. When the ball did go inside, the Falcons used their size to contest and block shots, while not giving up much on the glass.

—Bob Hough, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Arundel 47, Annapolis 37: Samantha Gotshall and Nikki Seven each scored eight points to lead the host Wildcats (8-4) past the Panthers (3-8). Arundel finished strong on a 12-5 run in the fourth quarter.

Annapolis Area Christian 42, Severn 30: Morgan DeBeary and Reniyah Ross combined to score 32 points, 16 each, to pace the Eagles (8-7, 3-3 Interscholastic Athletic Association B Conference) past the host Admirals (1-12, 0-5). Morgan Skinner had a game-high 20 points for Severn, which trailed 22-13 in the first half.

Wrestling

C. Milton Wright 58, Perryville 18: The host Mustangs won six bouts in a row and beat the Panthers. Wednesday, C.M. Wright beat Rising Sun, 66-13, and Joppatowne, 72-6.

Browse photos of winter sports in the Baltimore area during the 2018-19 varsity season.

Scores, schedule

Thursday, Jan. 10

Boys basketball

St. John's CP 57, Severn 54

Friday, Jan. 11

Boys basketball

TOP 15

Mt. St. Joe 79, 9 AACS 54

St. Frances 90, John Carroll 42

4 Patterson 69, Lewis 34

5 Dulaney 106, Parkville 45

6 New Town 75, Loch Raven 45

10 Meade 79, Chesa.-AA 45

11 McDonogh 53, Calvert Hall 50

12 Liberty 79, Century 78, OT

13 Old Mill 58, Northeast 50

Others

Aberdeen 65, Patterson Mill 64

Annapolis 74, Arundel 58

Bel Air 68, Perryville 39

Broadneck 38, Severna Park 35

Catonsville 70, Eastern Tech 46

Centennial 57, Glenelg 56

City 74, Carver 50

Edgewood 64, Joppatowne 58

Edmondson 60, Forest Park 35

F.S. Key 67, Winters Mill 47