2019 Baltimore-area high school girls cross country preview: Top 10 poll, runners to watch, key numbers

Welcome to the 2019 Baltimore Sun high school preview series.
Click on the links below for a look at the preseason Top 10 poll, runners to watch and key numbers for the girls cross country season, plus a feature on the rising sophomores expected to continue their dominance.
Super sophomores
Mount de Sales’ Juliette Whittaker leads a strong group of sophomores looking to improve on their standout freshman cross country seasons.
Top 10 poll
Defending IAAM champion Mount de Sales leads The Baltimore Sun’s 2019 girls cross country preseason Top 10 poll.
Runners to watch
Here are the runners to watch this 2019 Baltimore-area girls cross country season.
Key numbers
Here’s a by-the-numbers look previewing the 2019 Baltimore-area girls cross country season.