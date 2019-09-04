Advertisement

2019 Baltimore-area high school girls cross country preview: Top 10 poll, runners to watch, key numbers

Manchester Valley freshman Rubie Goffena is the 2018 Carroll County Times Cross Country Runner of the Year. (Dylan Slagle / Carroll County Times)

Welcome to the 2019 Baltimore Sun high school preview series.

Click on the links below for a look at the preseason Top 10 poll, runners to watch and key numbers for the girls cross country season, plus a feature on the rising sophomores expected to continue their dominance.

Super sophomores

Mount de Sales’ Juliette Whittaker leads a strong group of sophomores looking to improve on their standout freshman cross country seasons.

Top 10 poll

Defending IAAM champion Mount de Sales leads The Baltimore Sun’s 2019 girls cross country preseason Top 10 poll.
Runners to watch

Here are the runners to watch this 2019 Baltimore-area girls cross country season.

Key numbers

Here’s a by-the-numbers look previewing the 2019 Baltimore-area girls cross country season.

