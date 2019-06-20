Calvert Hall coach gets assist from Penn State football coach James Franklin on marriage proposal

Stephanie Henry likes two things, according to her Twitter: "handsome dark-haired men and Penn State football.”

When she met Penn State football coach James Franklin on Saturday during a 7-on-7 camp in State College, Pa., she got to experience Penn State football, although Franklin's bald head keeps him from qualifying as dark-haired.

Henry went to shake his hand with evident excitement, but Franklin appeared to be concerned as he responded, "I found something on the field that I think you dropped."

He held something out to her, and after a pause, she processed that it was a ring box and started to freak out.

Calvert Hall's defensive coordinator Frank Curreri took it from there. He took the box from Franklin and, surrounded by his players, dropped to one knee and popped the question.

Henry said yes to the dark-haired Curreri.

At the end of the day, Henry ended up with everything she likes.