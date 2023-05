Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Dulaney vs Urbana high school softball 4A championship, played at UMD in College Park. Dulaney players line up after the game. Urbana won 8-2. May 27, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Browse photos of the Class 4A softball state championship game between Dulaney and Urbana on Saturday, May 27, in College Park.