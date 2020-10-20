Four-star Mount Saint Joseph wide receiver Dont’e Thornton commits to Oregon

Dont’e Thornton had a dream as a young football player from Cherry Hill to play for Oregon. Now, his dream is set to become a reality.
Thornton committed to Oregon on Wednesday in front of his friends, family, Mount Saint Joseph high school administration and former coach Rich Holzer.
The 6-foot-5 wide receiver, who had over 27 schools vying for his commitment, is a four-star recruit and the No. 6 wide receiver in the Class of 2021, per 247Sports. Before committing to Oregon, Thornton’s shortlist of schools included Arizona State, Florida State, Notre Dame, Southern California and Virginia. He committed to Penn State in February 2019 before reopening his recruitment.
He totaled 38 receptions for 1,021 yards and 16 touchdowns in his junior year and opted out before his senior season to prep for college. Thornton, a two-time Baltimore Sun All-Metro selection, had 51 catches for 960 yards and 12 touchdowns his sophomore season.
This story will be updated.