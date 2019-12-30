Nearly a dozen Maryland natives are among the top 100 players in the nation who will compete in the Under Armour All-America football game Thursday, Jan. 2, at 6 p.m. at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
St. John’s College wide receiver and Maryland commit Rakim Jarrett and McDonogh linebacker Curtis Jacobs will compete for Team Pressure and represent the top-rated players from the state. Jarrett, who was originally committed to LSU, is a five-star prospect and rated the No. 20 player in the country and No. 2 wide receiver, according to 247 Sports. Jacobs, a Penn State commit, is a four-star prospect rated No. 44 overall and the No. 5 outside linebacker.
St. Frances, which went 11-1 playing a national schedule and finished ranked No. 5 in the country by USA Today, will be represented by four players, including defensive end Chris Braswell (Alabama), cornerback Luke Hill (Oregon), defensive back Jordan Toles (LSU) and defensive tackle Dominic Bailey (Tennessee). All four will play for Team Savage.
Other Maryland natives include Gonzaga College lineman and Annapolis native Luke Petitbon (Wake Forest), Archbishop Carroll offensive lineman and Waldorf native Anton Harrison (Oklahoma), St. John’s College long snapper and Ellicott City native Alex Peitsch (Notre Dame) and St. John’s College safety and Fort Washington native Mordecai McDaniel (Florida).
College football: Towson kicker Aidan O’Neill was selected to the STATS Football Championship Subdivision All-Decade Team for the 2010s. O’Neill, who played at Towson from 2016 to 2019, graduated tied for ninth in FCS history with 64 career field goals. With the Tigers, O’Neill was a four-time All-American and a three-time All-CAA player.
Women’s college basketball: Maryland senior Kaila Charles was named Big Ten and ESPNW National Player of the Week. Charles led the 11th-ranked Terps to a 70-55 win over No. 23 Michigan on Saturday in College Park. She went 10-for-17 from the field for a season-high 23 points with 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Men’s college basketball: Mount St. Mary’s junior guard Jalen Gibbs was named the Northeast Conference Player of the Week. ... Loyola Maryland senior guard Andrew Kostecka was selected Patriot League Player of the Week for the third time this season.