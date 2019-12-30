St. John’s College wide receiver and Maryland commit Rakim Jarrett and McDonogh linebacker Curtis Jacobs will compete for Team Pressure and represent the top-rated players from the state. Jarrett, who was originally committed to LSU, is a five-star prospect and rated the No. 20 player in the country and No. 2 wide receiver, according to 247 Sports. Jacobs, a Penn State commit, is a four-star prospect rated No. 44 overall and the No. 5 outside linebacker.