Marriotts Ridge football coach Marcus Lewis was named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week.
Last Friday, Lewis’ Mustangs (3-1) hosted River Hill and secured their first victory over the Howard County school in program history, 15-14.
Each week during the season, the Ravens honor a high school coach who has made a significant impact on his student-athletes. All 10 Coach of the Week winners receive a $2,000 donation to their school’s football program and an award from Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. In addition, each coach will attend the Ravens-Jets game at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 12 for an opportunity to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year.
The initiatives are part of Ravens RISE, the team’s football outreach program.
The fourth of five Ravens RISE Showdown’s takes place Friday at 7 p.m. and features Oakdale (3-1) at Elkton (4-0). The contest will be a rematch of the 2018 Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association Class “2A” state semifinal game, which was won by Oakdale, 38-0.
For more information, go to BaltimoreRavens.com/RISE.
Major League Lacrosse: Defense will be the rallying cry on Friday evening when the Chesapeake Bayhawks begin their quest for a sixth Major League Lacrosse championship.
Chesapeake (10-6) is the top seed for MLL Championship Weekend and will meet No. 4 Atlanta (8-8) in the semifinals on Friday (7 p.m.) at Peter Barton Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
This will be a matchup of the league’s stingiest defense against the most explosive offense. The Bayhawks allowed the fewest goals in Major League Lacrosse, giving up only 193 through 16 regular season games. Meanwhile, the Blaze set an MLL record with 229 goals scored, an average of more than 14 per game.
Major League Soccer: Liberian-born Moses Nyeman arrived in the United States in 2013 and joined D.C. United’s youth academy two years later. This week, a month short of his 16th birthday, the 5-foot-5, 135-pound midfielder signed a homegrown contract with United.
The deal was first reported by The Washington Post two weeks ago and formally announced by the team Thursday.
He is United’s second-youngest signing, behind Freddy Adu, who was 14 1/2 when he joined the organization in 2004.
Nyeman, who lives with his mother in Parkdale, has been playing as an amateur this year with D.C.'s second-division pro team, Loudoun United.
— Steven Goff, The Washington Post
Horse racing: Blue River Investment Partners’ Shotski, wearing blinkers and racing on dirt for the first time, overtook pacesetting favorite Sagamore Mischief approaching the stretch and sprinted clear to an 11-1 upset in Thursday’s sixth race at Laurel Park.
With Sheldon Russell aboard for trainer Jeremiah O’Dwyer, Shotski ($25.40) ran six furlongs over a fast main track in 1:10.25 to capture the $40,000 maiden special weight that attracted a well-regarded field of juveniles.
Trainer Mike Trombetta (Perry Hall) sent out three winners Thursday, sweeping the early double with Broker’s Reward ($7.40) in Race 1 and Day the Music Died ($5) in Race 2, and taking Race 4 with Street Copper ($12.20). Day the Music Died and Street Copper are both owned by R. Larry Johnson.
College field hockey: Freshman Emma DeBerdine scored the game-winning goal to lift fourth-ranked Maryland to a 2-1 win at No. 5 Northwestern on Thursday afternoon in Evanston, Ill. DeBerdine created the winning play after stealing the ball and taking it back toward the goal for the score. Maryland (10-1, 3-0 B1G) picked up its third win in extra time this season, all over top 10 opponents.