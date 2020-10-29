City and Poly football players earn national scholar athlete awards

City senior Isaiah Copeland and Poly senior Emmanuel Brown have been named Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete for 2020.
Recipients of the GARS Scholar Athlete Award are chosen annually as part of the Great American Rivalry Series, which will be activating the program at its 1000th Rivalry game this fall. Scholar Athlete Award winners are recognized for their “on-the-field” and “in-the-classroom” success.
Copeland and Brown will receive $500 scholarships through a partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame and is eligible to become a member of the inaugural Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame Team.
They are two of 144 GARS Scholar Athletes selected across the country. From those 144 nominees, a 25-member Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame Team will be determined through a 30-day voting period where friends, family and community can show their support for their Scholar Athlete. The voting period for all Scholar Athletes has begun, you can cast a vote at garshofteam.com.
Of the 144 nominees, the 25 who receive the most votes will earn their spot on the Inaugural Great American Rivalry Series Scholar Athlete Hall of Fame Team and receive an additional scholarship.
>>Mount Saint Joseph Wide Receiver Dont’e Thornton, who committed to Oregon this month, was honored Wednesday as a 2021 All-American during a virtual jersey presentation as part of the seventh episode of the Road to the Dome digital series.
College golf: Loyola Maryland sophomore Carlo Pizzano won his third golf tournament of 2020 on Tuesday when he was 6-under on the back nine and then birdied the first playoff hole to win the 102th Washington Metropolitan Golf Association Metropolitan Amateur in Mitchellville.
The College Park native was 1-over for the tournament when he made the turn to the final stretch Tuesday at the Country Club of Woodmere, but he caught fire on the last nine.
Loyola junior Matt Malits took third at the tournament shooting 2-under during Tuesday’s back-nine to finish the tournament at 3-under.
Senior Brandon Berry tied for ninth at 3-over, while sophomore Trent Geritz tied for 18th at 6-over. Freshman Mike Crowley was 3-under on the final four holes to shoot an even-par 72 Tuesday and tie for 21st at 8-over. Senior Brett Inserra was 1-under Monday before finishing the tournament at 9-over and tied for 30th.
College football: The Military Bowl presented by Perspecta and five-star sponsor 3M announced that the 3M Play to Win Award returns for a fourth year to honor some of the National Capital Region’s top high school and middle school student-athletes.
Coaches, parents, guardians, friends and others can nominate students in fifth through 12th grades at www.militarybowl.org/3M. Students should have some or all of these qualifications: Passionate about football and displaying team spirit; Has a relative who serves or has served in the military; a demonstrated strong interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics); a demonstrated strong interest in social justice and/or racial equity.
The Military Bowl and 3M will choose six finalists (three high schoolers and three middle schoolers) for the award. In December, one high school student and one middle school student will be selected as the 3M Play to Win Award winners and will receive a 3M prize package.
The 2019 3M Play to Win Award winner was Jayden Moore, the son of two service members and then an eighth-grader at Loyola Blakefield in Towson.
Maryland journalism symposium: The Shirley Povich Center for Sport Journalism at UMD’s Philip Merrill College of Journalism presents its 15th annual Povich Symposium, which will discuss diversity in the owner’s box. The panel will take place virtually on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.
Led by moderator Maury Povich, panelists will explore how the world of sports will be different when women and people of color are represented equitably as owners.
The panel will feature Merrill College Professor of the Practice Kevin Blackistone; former UMD/professional basketball player, lawyer and analyst Len Elmore ’74; former professional baseball player, writer and analyst Doug Glanville; and Buffalo Bills Owner and President Kim Pegula.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this will be the first Povich Symposium to be held virtually. The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required: go.umd.edu/STW