After a stirring victory last Friday, unbeaten McDonogh maintained its No. 2 ranking one step below St. Frances in the Maryland High School Football State Poll. The Eagles improved to 9-0, rallying to defeat No. 11 Archbishop Spalding, 25-22, in overtime.
A look at the rankings: 1. St. Frances, 8-1; 2. McDonogh, 9-0; 3. DeMatha, 6-2; 4. Quince Orchard, 8-0; 5. Good Counsel, 6-3; 6. Mount St. Joseph, 7-2; 7. Wise, 8-0; 8. Calvert Hall, 7-2; 9. Northwest, 7-1; 10. Damascus, 6-2; 11. Archbishop Spalding, 5-4; 12. Franklin, 6-2; 13. Bullis, 6-2; 14. Linganore, 7-1; 15. St. Mary’s Ryken, 6-3; 16. National Christian, 7-2; 17. Loyola, 7-1; 18. Huntingtown, 8-0; 19. Elkton, 8-0; 20. Georgetown Prep, 6-2; 21. Douglass-PG, 8-0; 22. Mervo, 8-0; 23. South River, 8-0; 24. North Caroline, 8-0; 25. Paint Branch, 7-1. Others receiving votes: Fort Hill (7-1), Harford Tech (8-0),St. Vincent Pallotti (8-1), Landon (5-2), Dunbar (7-1), Potomac (7-1).
Golf: Greystone Golf Course is hosting the second Superintendent’s Revenge tournament Friday. This four-person scramble is designed to be extremely challenging and sometimes borderline unfair. The shotgun event begins at noon and registration includes golf fees, range balls, buffet dinner, beverage tickets and prizes. Register at baltimoregolfing.com. For more information, contact Todd Dorsey at 410-887-4653 ext. 1105, or at tdorsey@baltimoregolfing.com. Cost for the event is $100 per golfer for the general public and Advantage Card members, or $50 per golfer for Four-Star and Greystone Members.
College football: Bowie State quarterback Ja’rome Johnson has been named BOXTOROW National Player of the Week. Johnson, a junior, completed 23 of 28 passes for 395 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bulldogs’ 52-17 victory over Virginia Union. He also had seven carries for 56 yards for a total of 451 yards of total offense.
Pro basketball: The Washington Wizards assigned Justin Robinson and Admiral Schofield to the Capital City Go-Go, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.
Schofield has appeared in all three games for the Wizards this season, averaging 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 11.5 minutes per game. The rookie from the University of Tennessee scored seven points and pulled down five rebounds in 10 minutes at Oklahoma City on Friday.
Robinson, a rookie from Virginia Tech, has appeared in one game with the Wizards this season. He played in all five preseason games, averaging 4.0 points and 2.8 assists per game in 14.5 minutes per game.