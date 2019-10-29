Golf: Greystone Golf Course is hosting the second Superintendent’s Revenge tournament Friday. This four-person scramble is designed to be extremely challenging and sometimes borderline unfair. The shotgun event begins at noon and registration includes golf fees, range balls, buffet dinner, beverage tickets and prizes. Register at baltimoregolfing.com. For more information, contact Todd Dorsey at 410-887-4653 ext. 1105, or at tdorsey@baltimoregolfing.com. Cost for the event is $100 per golfer for the general public and Advantage Card members, or $50 per golfer for Four-Star and Greystone Members.