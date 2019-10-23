Gary Barber’s War of Will gave Canadian Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse and jockey Tyler Gaffalione their first Triple Crown race victory in the May 18 Preakness at Pimlico Race Course. The sophomore son of War Front was one of 11 horses pre-entered in the $6 million Classic (G1), along with Preakness third-place finisher Owendale, who went on to win both the Ohio (G3) and Oklahoma (G3) derbies.