St. Frances, playing an independent schedule this season, maintained its No. 1 ranking in the the Maryland High School Football State Poll, receiving all 12 votes for the fifth straight week in the poll. Four other Baltimore-area teams — Mount Saint Joseph, Archbishop Spalding, Calvert Hall and McDonogh — are ranked in the top 10. The poll, in its 30th year, is based on a statewide voting by sports reporters.
A look at the rankings: 1. St. Frances, 5-1; 2. DeMatha, 4-1; 3. Good Counsel, 4-1; 4. Mount St. Joseph, 4-1; 5. Archbishop Spalding, 4-1; 6. Calvert Hall, 4-1; 7. Quince Orchard, 4-0; 8. McDonogh, 5-0; 9. Northwest, 4-0; 10. Wise, 4-0; 11. National Christian, 5-0; 12. Franklin, 3-1; 13. Damascus, 2-2; 14. Loyola Blakefield, 5-0; 15. Linganore, 4-0; 16. Bullis, 2-2; 17. St. Mary’s Ryken, 3-2; 18. Oakdale, 3-1; 19. Huntingtown, 4-0; 20. Mervo, 4-0; 21. Georgetown Prep; 22. Elkton, 4-0; 23. Douglass-PG, 4-0; 24. North Point, 3-1; 25. Landon. Others receiving votes: North Caroline (4-0), Milford Mill (3-1), South River (4-0), Walkersville (4-0), Fort Hill (3-1), Dunbar (3-1), Paint Branch (3-1).
College field hockey: Johns Hopkins senior Katie McErlean was named the Centennial Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
College football: Bowie State seniors John Robinson and DuShon David along with junior Ja’rome Johnson were selected as CIAA Offensive Lineman, Receiver and Quarterback of the Week, respectively.
Robinson played a key role in Bowie State gaining 526 yards of offense, including 208 yards on the ground and 318 yards through the air, in their 54-6 win over Saint Augustine's. David had a game-high seven receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs win over Saint Augustine's. In his first start of the season, Johnson completed 19 of 29 passes (65 percent) for a season-high 307 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 34 yards and two touchdowns.
<< Tickets are on sale now for the Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. This year’s game will be played on Friday, Dec. 27. Starting at $30, tickets can be purchased online at militarybowl.org/tickets or by calling TicketWest at 888-479-6300.
Men’s college golf: McDanield senior Kevin Keane was named the Centennial Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week. Keane won the 18-team, 94-player Mason-Dixon Collegiate Classic for his first career individual title. He fired an even-par 72 on Saturday before carding a 74 on Sunday to finish with a score of 146 and win the tournament by two strokes.
Women’s college soccer: Washington College Junior goalkeeper Annalie Buscarino was named the Centennial Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
Men’s college soccer: McDaniel sophomore Nick Starr was named the Centennial Conference Offensive Player of the Week.