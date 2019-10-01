Robinson played a key role in Bowie State gaining 526 yards of offense, including 208 yards on the ground and 318 yards through the air, in their 54-6 win over Saint Augustine's. David had a game-high seven receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs win over Saint Augustine's. In his first start of the season, Johnson completed 19 of 29 passes (65 percent) for a season-high 307 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 34 yards and two touchdowns.