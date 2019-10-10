Field hockey: The Johns Hopkins field hockey team will host a free youth clinic on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. before its home game against Muhlenberg. The clinic is open to all boys and girls, in grades third through eighth and no previous experience is needed. There will be skill development opportunities as well as a chance for some live play. Participants are asked to bring a stick, shin guards, mouth guard, and a water bottle. JHU will have some equipment beginners can borrow, but all participants must bring a mouth guard and water bottle. A parent must be present to sign the waiver. Email jane.wells@jhu.edu for more information.