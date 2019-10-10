Elkton football coach Matt Feeney was named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week.
Last Friday, the Golden Elks (5-0) hosted the Oakdale and secured a 31-14 victory in a rematch of the Class 2A state semifinal game, which was won by Oakdale.
The contest occurred hours after the team attended the funeral for its assistant coach, Ed Brown. Brown, whose son Ian is a sophomore RB on the Elkton team, unexpectedly passed away just days prior.
“It was a really emotional week for us,” Feeney said. “Coach Brown was a beloved man to our players and our coaches. Over the past week, I really saw the impact he had on his family after meeting with aunts, uncles, cousins and others, and heard stories about how he touched everyone in such a positive way. That was how he treated his football family, too."
Each week during the season, the Ravens honor a high school coach who has made a significant impact on his student-athletes. All 10 Coach of the Week winners receive a $2,000 donation to their school’s football program and an award from Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. In addition, each coach will attend the Ravens-Jets game at M&T Bank Stadium on Dec. 12 for an opportunity to be named the Ravens High School Coach of the Year.
The fifth and final Ravens RISE High School Showdown features the North County at the Glen Burnie on Friday at 6 p.m.
Field hockey: The Johns Hopkins field hockey team will host a free youth clinic on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. before its home game against Muhlenberg. The clinic is open to all boys and girls, in grades third through eighth and no previous experience is needed. There will be skill development opportunities as well as a chance for some live play. Participants are asked to bring a stick, shin guards, mouth guard, and a water bottle. JHU will have some equipment beginners can borrow, but all participants must bring a mouth guard and water bottle. A parent must be present to sign the waiver. Email jane.wells@jhu.edu for more information.
College football: Navy senior quarterback Malcolm Perry was selected as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week. He earned the award over seven other Manning Award Stars of the Week in the Allstate Sugar Bowl’s Facebook contest. This is Perry’s first time winning the honor.
Perry carried the ball 23 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns, while completing five of his seven pass attempts for 144 yards to lead Navy to the thrilling 34-25 win over Air Force in the first leg in the battle for the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy. With Navy trailing 25-21 with 3:15 left, Perry led the Mids on an 11-play, 75-yard drive over the final 2:52 and capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run for the win.
College softball: Coppin State named Ashley Cook (Bowie State) as its head coach. The Port Republic native comes to Coppin after serving a season as the head coach at Juniata College, a Division III program in Huntingdon, Pa.
Men’s college soccer: The Navy men’s soccer team is ranked in the top 20 of three national rankings this week after moving to 11-0-0 on the year with two wins last week. The Midshipmen also lead the Patriot League standings with 12 points and a 4-0-0 mark in league play.
Navy is ranked 19th overall in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll, which is the program’s highest ranking since United Soccer Coaches took over the national ranking in 1996. In the United Soccer Coaches Poll, Navy moved up two spots from 21st and grabbed 173 total points. The Midshipmen are also ranked second in the Atlantic regional ranking behind James Madison – who is 17th in this week’s national poll.
Navy also moved up to No. 14 in the College Soccer News Poll after coming in at No. 19 last week. In the Top Drawer Soccer Top 25, the Midshipmen are ranked 16th after slipping a position from No. 15 a week ago.
College field hockey: Second-ranked Maryland (11-1, 3-0 B1G) will host No. 6 Iowa (9-2, 3-0) on Friday at 4 p.m. at the Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex. Admission is free to the top 10 matchup.