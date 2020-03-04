The Greater Baltimore Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame will sponsor the 57th annual Scholar Athlete Awards Dinner on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Martin’s West in Woodlawn. The dinner will honor 81 football scholar athletes from the Greater Baltimore area including Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Harford, and Howard counties. Five regional scholarship winners will be selected and will share $20,000 in scholarship money.
The Greater Baltimore Chapter will present the Ben Eaton Sr. Championship Award, named in honor of the legacy of the former Dunbar football coach, to the Maryland Class 1A champion Catoctin High School of Frederick County and the Class 2A champion Middletown High School of Frederick County. The evening’s program will also honor St. Frances Academy with a Special Achievement Award, as one of the top-rated high school programs in the United States. The chapter will also honor Mount Saint Joseph coach Rich Holzer with its first James Margraff Coaches Award, in honor of the late Johns Hopkins University football coach.
Master of Ceremonies for the evening will be Scott Garceau. Tickets are available at $60 by calling 410-207-3857.
Women’s college lacrosse: Alyssa Parrella scored the game-winner with 5:11 left in overtime as Hofstra (4-1) won, 15-14, over host Johns Hopkins (3-3). Maggie Schneidereith (Towson) tied a career-high six goals for a 14-12 lead with 6:04 left in regulation.
Men’s college lacrosse: Host Mount St. Mary’s (2-4) tied the game with 10 minutes left in the third quarter, before fading and falling 14-7 to Richmond (3-3). Kelly Gouin had a hat trick for the Mount and Richie Connell had five goals for the Spiders.
Men’s college basketball: Mount St. Mary’s sophomore guard Damian Chong Qui (McDonogh) was named the Northeast Conference’s Most Improved Player. Chong Qui also garnered third team All-NEC honors.
>> Towson’s Brian Fobbs was named the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week for the second time this season.
>> Johns Hopkins junior Conner Delaney was named the Centennial Conference Player of the Year. Delaney also earned a First Team All-Centennial Conference honor and sophomore Tom Quarry was named to second team and senior Harry O’Neil was named to the All-Sportsmanship Team.
Women’s college basketball: Maryland senior Kaila Charles is one of 10 semifinalists for the Citizen Naismith Trophy for national player of the year. Charles leads the sixth-ranked Terps (25-4) in scoring with 15.0 points and rebounding with 7.6 boards per game.
Major League Soccer: D.C. United acquired midfielder Mohammed Abu from Valerenga Fotball in Norway on a one-year loan with an option to exercise a permanent transfer at the conclusion of the loan.