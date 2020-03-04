The Greater Baltimore Chapter will present the Ben Eaton Sr. Championship Award, named in honor of the legacy of the former Dunbar football coach, to the Maryland Class 1A champion Catoctin High School of Frederick County and the Class 2A champion Middletown High School of Frederick County. The evening’s program will also honor St. Frances Academy with a Special Achievement Award, as one of the top-rated high school programs in the United States. The chapter will also honor Mount Saint Joseph coach Rich Holzer with its first James Margraff Coaches Award, in honor of the late Johns Hopkins University football coach.