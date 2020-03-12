Alhambra basketball tournament canceled, ending St. Frances’ season

The 60th annual Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament, which was set to run from today through Saturday at Frostburg State, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus concerns.
Top-ranked St. Frances (38-4) was the only area team to receive an invitation and was scheduled to open the tournament at 4 p.m. Thursday against St. Stephens-St. Agnes.
The Panthers, who captured the Baltimore Catholic League championship on March 1, were notified that the tournament was off at 9:30 a.m. this morning.
“It’s definitely disappointing but definitely necessary with everything that is going on right now,” St. Frances coach Nick Myles said.