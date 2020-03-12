xml:space="preserve">
Alhambra basketball tournament canceled, ending St. Frances’ season

By
Baltimore Sun
Mar 12, 2020 12:59 PM

The 60th annual Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament, which was set to run from today through Saturday at Frostburg State, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus concerns.

Top-ranked St. Frances (38-4) was the only area team to receive an invitation and was scheduled to open the tournament at 4 p.m. Thursday against St. Stephens-St. Agnes.

The Panthers, who captured the Baltimore Catholic League championship on March 1, were notified that the tournament was off at 9:30 a.m. this morning.

“It’s definitely disappointing but definitely necessary with everything that is going on right now,” St. Frances coach Nick Myles said.

