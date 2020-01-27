Mount de Sales’ Juliette Whittaker named Gatorade Maryland Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year

Women’s college lacrosse: Reigning national champion Maryland was voted by the conference coaches as the preseason favorite to claim its sixth consecutive Big Ten championship in 2020. The Terps were followed in the preseason poll by Northwestern in second, Michigan in third, Penn State at fourth and Johns Hopkins at No. 5, while Ohio State was picked sixth and Rutgers rounded out the poll at No. 7. Johns Hopkins’ Shelby Harrison, Jeanne Kachris and Maggie Schneidereith and Maryland’s Brindi Griffin, Grace Griffin and Kali Hartshorn were among the players to watch.