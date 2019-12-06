St. Frances running back Blake Corum was named Gatorade Maryland Football Player of the Year on Friday, becoming the school’s first winner in the 35-year history of the award.
The 5-foot-9, 200-pound senior rushed for 1,438 yards and 22 touchdowns on 172 carries this past season, leading the Panthers to an 11-1 record and a No. 4 national ranking by MaxPreps. Corum also caught 13 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns this fall. He has been selected to play in the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game.
A member of his church community, Corum has volunteered locally on behalf of the Salvation Army and youth sports programs. He has maintained a 3.27 GPA in the classroom and has committed to play football on scholarship at Michigan next fall.
“Blake Corum is by far the best back we’ve played against this season and, actually, in recent memory,” said Bruce Rollinson, coach at Mater Dei (California) High. “His toughness, vision and breakaway speed are what makes for highlight films.”
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track and field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. From the 12 national winners, one male and one female athlete are each named Gatorade High School Athlete of the Year. In all, 607 athletes are honored each year.
Corum joins recent Gatorade Maryland Football Players of the Year Bryan Bresee (2018-19, Damascus High School), Anthony Lytton Jr. (2017-18, Dr. Henry A. Wise, Jr. High School), Travis Levy (2016-17, Sherwood High School), Jake Funk (2015-16, Damascus High School) and Dwayne Haskins (2014-15, Bullis School), among the state’s list of former award winners.
Baseball: The New York Mets re-signed former Orioles reliever Brad Brach to a one-year, $850,000 contract on Friday, encouraged by his solid showing after they added him last August. Brach’s deal includes a player option for 2021 at $1.25 million. The 33-year-old right-hander was 1-1 with a 3.68 ERA in 16 games for the Mets, holding righty hitters to a .194 batting average. The Mets signed Brach on Aug. 8 after he was released by the Cubs. Brach was 4-3 with a 6.13 ERA in 42 games for Chicago. Brach was an All-Star in 2016 with the Orioles, going 10-4 with a 2.05 ERA in 71 games. He is 36-27 with 33 saves and a 3.33 ERA in 482 games in a nine-season career with the Orioles, Mets, Cubs, Atlanta and San Diego.
Men’s college basketball: Maryland senior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. was named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy watch list on Thursday The Bowie native is one of 46 plyers nationwide to be named to the watch list after a ferocious start to his final collegiate season.
Men’s college soccer: Junior Khalid Balogun picked up the third-ever All-America honor for the St. Mary’s when he was named to the United Soccer Coaches second team.
Major Arena Soccer League: The Baltimore Blast announced that their game Jan. 19 versus Soles de Sonora will be moved to Jan. 20 at 2:05 p.m. at SECU Arena. This will be the first time that the Blast will face off against Sonora since the 2016-17 MASL Championship game, where the Blast defeated Sonora in three games.
College football: Morgan State’s Ian McBorrough was named as a finalist for the STATS FCS Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award. McBorrough is among 13 finalists for this prestigious award, which is presented to an FCS student-athlete who excels not only in the classroom but in the community and beyond. A senior Business Management major, McBorrough boasts a 3.29 grade-point average.
Major League Soccer: MLS announced dates for all 26 of the club home openers for the 2020 season — the league’s 25th season celebration. D.C. United will play the Colorado Rapids on Feb. 29 at 1 p.m. at Audi Field.