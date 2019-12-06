Baseball: The New York Mets re-signed former Orioles reliever Brad Brach to a one-year, $850,000 contract on Friday, encouraged by his solid showing after they added him last August. Brach’s deal includes a player option for 2021 at $1.25 million. The 33-year-old right-hander was 1-1 with a 3.68 ERA in 16 games for the Mets, holding righty hitters to a .194 batting average. The Mets signed Brach on Aug. 8 after he was released by the Cubs. Brach was 4-3 with a 6.13 ERA in 42 games for Chicago. Brach was an All-Star in 2016 with the Orioles, going 10-4 with a 2.05 ERA in 71 games. He is 36-27 with 33 saves and a 3.33 ERA in 482 games in a nine-season career with the Orioles, Mets, Cubs, Atlanta and San Diego.