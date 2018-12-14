Digest (Dec. 14): St. Frances to compete in ESPNU high school football bowl series

Top-ranked and undefeated St. Frances will cap its season by competing in GEICO's State Champions Bowl Series on Dec. 22 at 7:30 p.m. against host Lee County High School in Leesburg , Ga. The game will be televised nationally by ESPNU as part of a four-team series. Paragon Marketing Group worked with GEICO to create the event that rewards state champions for their excellence and acknowledges them on a national level. The Panthers won the MIAA A Conference championship after the rest of the league's teams refused to play them. St. Frances finished first in both The Baltimore Sun's final poll and the Maryland State Media Poll. St. Frances features six players ranked in the ESPN 300 and Junior 300, including the No. 1 inside linebacker Shane Lee, who is committed to Alabama. The Panthers have experience from the 2017 GEICO Bowl Series, when they beat top-10 nationally ranked Bingham (Utah), 41-3. St. Frances will likely face a tougher test in Georgia this year, as Lee County is coming off back-to-back Class 6A state titles. Eastside Catholic (Washington) and Centennial (Arizona) will compete in the second game at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 in Peoria, Ariz.

Et Cetera

Towson 's Kauffman, O'Neillselected as All-Americans

Towson senior offensive lineman Matt Kauffman and junior kicker Aidan O'Neill were name to the 27-member Walter Camp FCS All-America team. Kauffman started all 12 games at right tackle for Towson and played a key role in the Tigers' having one of the top offenses in FCS, averaging 465 yards and 34.5 points per contest. O'Neill ranked second nationally with 1.83 field goals per game, connecting on 22-of-29 field goals and 42-of-43 extra points. His 108 total points were the most of any player in the CAA.

Navy football: Senior linebacker Taylor Heflin and senior safety Sean Williams have been named All-East by the ECAC. Junior quarterback-slot back Malcolm Perry was named honorable mention. Heflin led the Mids with 107 tackles and 11.5 tackles for a loss and was second on the team in sacks with three. Williams was third on the team in tackles with 85, was second on the team in interceptions with two, was second on the team in pass breakups with five and led the nation in forced fumbles with five. Perry became just the fifth player in school history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons as he rushed for 1,087 yards and seven touchdowns on 172 carries (6.3 yards per carry). Perry was also third on the team in receiving with nine catches for 167 yards and a touchdown.

Johns Hopkins football: Junior guard Joe Figueroa has been named to the Associated Press Division III All-America Second Team. The Johns Hopkins offense, with Figueroa anchoring the line, averaged 45.8 points and 550.3 yards per game. Both of those marks are school single-season records, while the Blue Jays' 339.4 passing yards ranked second in school history. Johns Hopkins also set school records for rushing (48), passing (39) and overall touchdowns (91).

Bowie State football: Ferris State junior quarterback Jayru Campbell won the Harlon Hill Trophy as the Division II College Football Player of the Year. Bowie State senior quarterback Amir Hall placed fourth among the nine finalists.

Major Arena Soccer League: The Baltimore Blast (3-1) defeated the host Orlando Seawolves, 4-1, on Friday night. Juan Pereira scored twice for the Blast and Josh Hughes and Andrew Hoxie also contributed goals. Jon Orlando and Jonatas Melo both recorded an assists and William Vanzela made six saves. The Blast travel to Utica City FC for a 2 p.m. game on Dec. 30.

— From Sun staff and news services