Three Baltimore-area players named to United States U-19 women's lacrosse team

North Carolina’s Elizabeth Hillman (Bel Air), Duke’s Maddie Jenner (McDonogh) and Maryland-bound Emma Schettig (McDonogh) are among the 18 players selected by coach Kelly Amonte Hiller and her staff to the final roster that will represent the United States in the World Lacrosse women’s under-19 championship in Peterborough, Ontario, this August. The team had 24 players compete at a training camp earlier this month at US Lacrosse headquarters in Sparks before announcing the roster Monday. The team has two more training opportunities before the world championship — a camp at Northwestern in Evanston, Ill., from July 8-10 and a camp at Niagara University in New York. The world championship will be held Aug. 1-10 with the U.S. playing its first game Aug. 2 against Australia.

Women’s college lacrosse: Rutgers has hired Penn assistant coach Melissa Lehman as head coach. Lehman replaces Laura Brand-Sias, who stepped down after 17 seasons. The Scarlet Knights were 5-11 this past season, including 0-6 in the Big Ten Conference. A New Jersey native, Lehman spent the past 10 seasons at Penn, helping coach Karin Corbett and the Quakers to 10 NCAA tournament berths and eight Ivy League titles.

