(Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) High School sports Sports John Carroll baseball beats visiting Archbishop Curley | PHOTOS By Ulysses Muñoz Apr 20, 2021

Archbishop Curley baseball visits John Carroll on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz) Archbishop Curley - John Carroll baseball John Carroll's Mason Deletis (30), second from right, runs around the field with his team after winning the game. Archbishop Curley baseball travels to John Carroll on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) Archbishop Curley - John Carroll baseball John Carroll's Mason Deletis (30), second from right, throws his cap to the ground in celebration with his team after winning the game. Archbishop Curley baseball travels to John Carroll on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) Archbishop Curley - John Carroll baseball John Carroll's Mason Deletis (30) makes the game-winning hit to score for his team in the final inning. Archbishop Curley baseball travels to John Carroll on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) Archbishop Curley - John Carroll baseball Archbishop Curley's starting pitcher for the game Ryan Edmonds (13) tosses a pitch to John Carroll's Frank Adamski (33) in the 3rd inning. Archbishop Curley baseball travels to John Carroll on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) Archbishop Curley - John Carroll baseball John Carroll's Cody Kurek (7) slides to 2nd base but gets tagged out by Archbishop Curley's Ryan Torres (21). Archbishop Curley baseball travels to John Carroll on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) Archbishop Curley - John Carroll baseball Archbishop Curley's starting pitcher for the game Ryan Edmonds (13) walks back to the bench after securing three outs in the 2nd inning. Archbishop Curley baseball travels to John Carroll on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) Archbishop Curley - John Carroll baseball Archbishop Curley's starting pitcher for the game Ryan Edmonds (13) tosses a pitch in the 3rd inning. Archbishop Curley baseball travels to John Carroll on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) Archbishop Curley - John Carroll baseball John Carroll's starting pitcher for the game Frank Adamski (33), center, speaks with coaches and teammates on the sideline. Archbishop Curley baseball travels to John Carroll on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) Archbishop Curley - John Carroll baseball Archbishop Curley's Cam Munk (26) hits the ball in the 3rd inning. Archbishop Curley baseball travels to John Carroll on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun) Archbishop Curley - John Carroll baseball John Carroll's starting pitcher for the game Frank Adamski (33) tosses a pitch in the 3rd inning. Archbishop Curley baseball travels to John Carroll on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)