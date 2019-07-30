Curley football legend Richard ‘Coach’ Patry dies at 85

“One of the things about ‘Coach’ was that he realized what his gift was, that he brought a spirit to the staff,” said Father Martin, who now serves as the director of the Duke Catholic Center in North Carolina. “What he did was he created a spirit of community and conviction with his colleagues that brought people together and made people appreciate that they were part of something bigger than themselves. And he did that not by persuasive words or dramatic gestures, but a spirit of fun and a spirit of connection that made people want to be around when he was around.”