Chestnut Hill basketball players building chemistry and a Baltimore connection at Elite Basketball Academy

“It’s definitely more than enough sense of comfortability in that I get a chance to get to coach and recruit guys that are close to my home,” Butler said. “I’m close to [D.C.-Maryland-Virginia] basketball and I think it’s some of the best basketball in the country. I think that a lot of kids in the area get overlooked and of course everyone wants to play Division I basketball, but not everybody gets the opportunity to. A lot of guys fall through the cracks and I love to be at a Division II school that isn’t afraid to go down there and pick up some talent.”