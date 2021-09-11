Advertisement Advertisement High School sports Sports Calvert Hall vs. McDonogh football | PHOTOS By Kim Hairston Sep 11, 2021 at 6:12 PM McDonogh and Calvert Hall football face off on Saturday, September 11. (Kim Hairston) Next Gallery PHOTOS River Hill vs Howard Football | PHOTOS Advertisement High School sports High School sports Calvert Hall beats Gilman soccer, 8-1 | PHOTOS Calvert Hall hosts Gilman boys soccer on Friday, September 10, beating them 8-1. By Ulysses Muñoz Sep 10, 2021 Spalding vs. Arundel field hockey | PHOTOS Reservoir defeats Howard in field hockey | PHOTOS Concordia Prep beats Loyola Blakefield boys soccer, 4-2 | PHOTOS Atholton vs. Wilde Lake football | PHOTOS Garrison Forest at Severna Park field hockey | PHOTOS Milford Mill vs. Franklin High School football | PHOTOS McDonogh vs. Curley in boys soccer | PHOTOS Advertisement