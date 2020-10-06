Former Ravens star Jacoby Jones hired as Calvert Hall wide receivers coach

He was an instrumental part of the Ravens' Super Bowl run that season. In the AFC divisional round against the Denver Broncos, Jones hauled in a game-tying 70-yard touchdown pass from former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco in the final minute in what became known as the “Mile High Miracle." The Ravens won in overtime, 38-35, defeated the New England Patriots in the conference championship game and topped the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31, in Super Bowl XLVII. Jones had starring role in the Super Bowl victory, catching a 56-yard touchdown pass and returning a kickoff 108 yards for a touchdown.