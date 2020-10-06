Former Ravens star Jacoby Jones hired as Calvert Hall wide receivers coach

The Calvert Hall football team made a splash hire Tuesday by making former Ravens star and Super Bowl hero Jacoby Jones its wide receivers coach.
Cardinals coach Josh Ward mentioned last month that the team is looking to become a “national program.” Hiring Jones comes as a welcome addition to the staff, bringing name recognition as an All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection, along with being a Super Bowl champion.
Jones had his best season as a Raven in 2012, catching 30 passes for 406 yards and a touchdown. The special teams ace returned 37 punts for 341 yards and a touchdown along with a league-high two kickoff return touchdowns and 30.7 yards per return, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.
He was an instrumental part of the Ravens' Super Bowl run that season. In the AFC divisional round against the Denver Broncos, Jones hauled in a game-tying 70-yard touchdown pass from former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco in the final minute in what became known as the “Mile High Miracle." The Ravens won in overtime, 38-35, defeated the New England Patriots in the conference championship game and topped the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31, in Super Bowl XLVII. Jones had starring role in the Super Bowl victory, catching a 56-yard touchdown pass and returning a kickoff 108 yards for a touchdown.
Jones amassed 853 punt return yards and a touchdown in his three years with Baltimore (2012 to 2014), along with 2,472 kick return yards and four touchdowns. He added 76 receptions for 992 yards and three touchdowns.
After being cut by the Ravens in 2015, less than a year after signing a four-year, $14 million contract, he went on to finish his NFL career with the San Diego Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers before signing with the Monterrey Steel of the National Arena League in March 2017. Jones played eight games, catching 19 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown. He signed a one-day contract with the Ravens on September 29, 2017, officially retiring from football.
