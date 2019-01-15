Roland Park halts St. Frances' 45-game run in IAAM A Conference girls basketball

For Roland Park, the first quarter of Tuesday night’s Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference basketball showdown with visiting St. Frances proved rather forgettable. The Reds turned the ball over eight times, could not keep the Panthers off the offensive boards and scored only two baskets — a big reason they trailed by nine heading into the second period.

That’s when everything turned around. Maria Ferariu scored 14 of her 22 points in that quarter while sparking a 12-0 run that gave No. 2 Roland Park the lead for good, and the Reds defeated No. 1 St. Frances, 62-46. It ended the Panthers’ 45-game conference winning streak.

St. Frances had last lost a conference game in the 2015 IAAM A semifinals versus McDonogh. The Panthers made too many mistakes in Tuesday’s game, finishing with 20 turnovers that often led to Roland Park points.

“They were well-prepared for what we do,” St. Frances coach Jerome Shelton said. “We had opportunities, we didn’t cash in, [and] we were a little cavalier with the ball. We were too loose with the change.”

Roland Park coach Dani Steinbach wanted to see her team settle down a bit after the first quarter, which ended with St. Frances (11-2, 6-1) holding a 15-6 lead.

“We had to focus on the controllables, especially defense, rebounding and getting stops,” she said. “We got back into our rhythm in the second quarter.”

Ferariu, headed to Drexel in the fall, turned everything around midway through the second quarter. The Panthers held a 22-17 lead before Mir McLean (20 points, 16 rebounds) made a free throw.

Then, Ferariu made a 3-pointer and McLean followed with a layup that gave the Reds the lead for good at 23-22. Ferariu made a nice driving layup followed by two free throws, and Roland Park (16-1, 6-0) eventually scored those 12 in a row — with seven coming from her.

“I just shot without even thinking,” Ferariu said. “My teammates kept getting me the ball. They believe in me more than I do.”

That run led to a 29-26 halftime lead despite 11 Reds turnovers in the first half. Roland Park scored 10 of the first 12 points in the second half, and St. Frances never drew closer than seven. Rain Green also helped the Reds with 12 points.

When the Reds were able to tighten up their defense, it made a big difference. In that first quarter, St. Frances kept coming up with offensive rebounds but did not always convert.

Roland Park kept a close eye on wing Angel Reese. The junior finished with 16 points and 18 rebounds, but could not run off a string of points to turn the game around and eventually fouled out late in the fourth quarter.

The defense created lots of offense for the Reds. They would often steal and then set up a fast break which, at the worst, would get them to the free-throw line. Roland Park finished with 30 free-throw attempts compared with 12 for St. Frances.

“We get back in rhythm when our defense creates offense,” Steinbach said.

The two teams will meet again Jan. 30 at St. Frances.

In the end, Roland Park was able to recover from a bad start to come up with an ending that felt like a championship victory. As the clock ticked down the final seconds, those on the Reds’ bench were yelling and screaming in celebration.

“It just boosts our confidence,” McLean said. “It proves we’re supposed to be where we are. We got too excited early, but we settled down.”

SF — Gourdine 12, Hughes 5, Reese 16, Humphrey 4, K. Turner 9. Totals: 18 8-12 46

RP — McLean 20, Henson 4, Simmons 2, Ferariu 22, Green 12, C. Robinson 2. Totals: 20 19-30 62.

Half: R, 29-26.