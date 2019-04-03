2018-19 All-Metro girls basketball first and second teams

First team

Emily Dorn

Reservoir, forward, senior

» Four-year starter was the team’s top scorer each of the past three seasons

» Averaged 19 points, 12.7 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game this season as a multidimensional threat who helped the Gators go 17-7

» Averaged a double double in her career: 14.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game

» Will play at Ithaca

Sydney Faulcon

Old Mill, center, senior

» Averaged 17.2 points and 13.1 rebounds heading into the Class 4A state semifinals and added a total of 29 points and 19 rebounds in two games as the Patriots fell in the title game

» Reached the 1,000-point milestone this season

» Was a big threat inside scoring and rebounding and often gave the Patriots a lift

» Headed to Niagara

Aniya Gourdine

St. Frances, guard, sophomore

» Did a lot for the St. Frances offense, which was trying to make up for the loss of All-Metro guard Nia Clouden (graduation)

» Averaged 17 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists and gave the Panthers a good second option to Angel Reese, who teams often worked hard to stop

» Can play as the point or shooting guard; also was an 80 percent free-throw shooter, so coach Jerome Shelton liked to have the ball in her hands late in games

» Came up big in IAAM A Conference title game, a 33-29 victory over No. 2 Roland Park, by leading the Panthers with 11 points

Ja’Niah Henson

Roland Park, guard, senior

» Ended her Roland Park career as the school’s No. 4 scorer all-time with 1,274 points after helping the Reds to the IAAM A Conference regular-season crown

» Averaged 16.96 points per game, plus 2.7 steals and 2.1 assists

» Helped the Reds with her strong overall shooting, hitting 40 percent from 3-point range, 47 percent from the field and 81 percent from the free-throw line

» Will stay in the area to play college basketball next year, heading to Morgan State

Mir McLean

Roland Park, forward, junior

» Reached two big milestones this season while helping the Reds win the IAAM A Conference regular-season title — 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds for her career, becoming the first player to do the former as a junior

» First player in Roland Park history to secure 1,000 rebounds; also did that as a junior

» Overall, McLean averaged 18.3 points per game and 12.9 rebounds and finished with 19 double doubles in 28 games

» This is her third time as a first-team All-Metro pick

Aleah Nelson

McDonogh, guard, senior

» Could do a little bit of everything, averaging 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game as the Eagles finished third in the IAAM A Conference in the regular season

» Was a three-year starter at McDonogh and played all four years on the varsity, often helping spark the Eagles

» Reached 1,000-point milestone and finished her McDonogh career by scoring 1,322 points overall

» Will be playing at Cincinnati next year

Eniya Russell

Institute of Notre Dame, guard, junior

» Missed four games because of injuries and a concussion but rebounded to play well

» Led IND in scoring as the school moved up to the IAAM A Conference this season; finished with 20 points per game, plus five assists and five rebounds

» Also finished with four games of 30-plus points this season

» A second-team All-Metro pick last season, Russell already has several colleges chasing her

Lyric Swann

Long Reach, guard, senior

» Averaged 22.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game this season as Long Reach made it to the Class 3A semifinals

» Scored a team-high 18 points in the 63-44 loss to eventual state champion Frederick in the state semifinal; only Long Reach player to finish in double figures

» Finished her career averaging 16.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game and scored a career-high 505 points this season

» Bound for UMBC

Dasia Townes

Poly, guard, junior

» Proved to be a big leader on a Poly team that made it all the way to the Class 3A state finals before losing to Frederick

» Proved tough to stop that title game, repeatedly making her way to the basket and scoring a team-high 15 points in the 58-44 loss

» Played consistently well all season, averaging 15 points, nine rebounds and four steals per game

» One of eight returning Engineers next season, she is already is getting looks from Division I colleges

Second team

AJ Davis, McDonogh, forward, senior

Jaelyne DeVeaux, Aberdeen, guard, senior

Haley Downin, Chesapeake-AA, guard, senior

Maria Ferariu, Roland Park, guard-forward, senior

Janya Lilly, Poly, guard, senior

Vashae Rideout, Western, guard, sophomore

Destiny Ryles, St. Paul’s, guard, junior

Tori Valentine, Mount Hebron, guard, junior

Jordan Wakefield, John Carroll, guard, senior

Kristen Zaranski, Mount de Sales, forward, senior