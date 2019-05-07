City edges Poly, 2-1, for Baltimore City baseball title

City extended its season-long winning streak, edging archrival Poly in the Baltimore City baseball championship game, 2-1, for its 19th straight victory Thursday at Johns Hopkins’ Babb Stadium.

Pitcher Leo Rubinson threw five innings, allowing one run and also delivered three hits with two singles and a two-run double in the second inning.

“Last year I let up the winning run in the last inning,” Rubinson said. “So, to get that – some vengeance was nice.”

Poly came dangerously close to prying Rubinson’s win away from him with the bases loaded in the fifth inning. Third baseman Zach Kannam made a diving stop and tagged the base for the third out.

“We live off of our defense and our pitching,” Rubinson said. “If we keep that strong, our timely hits will come. We always pick each other up. If one player makes an error it’s always the next man up. If we don’t get a hit, the next person’s up to get a hit.”

Rubinson was chosen to pitch by City coach Mark Miazga just hours before the game against the Egineers (10-3-3). Miazga felt that his junior pitcher would get butterflies leading into his start, had he known that he was getting the opportunity.

He went with Rubinson despite having three other pitchers available, due to his approach during big games, the ability to pound the zone and dominate.

“He knew he had his defense,” Miazga said of Rubinson. “That play that Zach Kannam made at third base with the bases loaded – that saved the game really. And he knew – we all knew that he had that defense behind him and he let him hit it.”

Poly’s Gary Hallmen pitched five innings, giving up two runs.

Freshman Kevin Chinnia III tripled to cut the lead in the fifth inning before Rubinson slammed the door.

Moving from first base to the mound in the sixth inning was City’s Pablo Espejo-Saavedra, who relieved Rubinson. Espejo-Saavedra had a strikeout in the sixth inning and had two more to close out the game for the Knights.

“I remember what happened last year – I didn’t want to repeat,” Espejo-Saavedra said. “I remember how we felt after losing that. I couldn’t let that happen again. So, I went out there – I had the defense behind me that helped me out. That was crucial and luckily, we came out with the win.”

Poly coach Gary Goodwin thought his team played valiantly. However, he also said they could hit a bit better with the state playoffs coming up

.“We pitched a little better today,” Goodwin stated. “We didn’t do a good enough job in the batter’s box – we only had two hits. We hit some balls hard, right at them. But, we just didn’t get that big hit in big situations. At the end of the day, I had my two horses in the batter’s box that I needed and they just came up a little short. But my money is on them anytime. So, we’re okay. If things go the right way, we’ll see them [City] in two weeks when everything is on the line. We’re good.”

City is the top seed in the Class 3A South Region with play starting on Thursday.

City (19-0) — 2, Poly (11-3-4) — 1

…………….123 456 7 R-H-E

C…………..020 000 0 2-7-1

P………......000 010 0 1-2-2