St. Frances dominates Central Miami, 49-13, in football season opener

St. Frances, the No. 6-ranked football team in the nation, opened its season in impressive fashion, routing host Central Miami, 49-13, in Florida on Saturday in ESPN’s nationally televised High School Kickoff Classic.
St. Frances, playing an independent schedule this season, extended its winning streak to 24 games over three seasons.
The Panthers’ defense dominated Central Miami, the nation’s No. 16 team in USA Today’s rankings, from the start, forcing a three and out and a safety in the game’s opening offensive series. From there, St. Frances built a 23-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
Running back Blake Corum, a Michigan commit, scored four touchdowns to pace St. Frances.
The Panthers open their home schedule next Saturday when they host Simeon (Illinois).
Women’s college soccer: Mount St. Mary's opened the season with a 1-0 overtime loss at Howard on Friday night. The Bison scored 4:07 into the overtime period to earn the victory on a goal by Arianna Morgan.
College football: Navy senior long snapper Michael Pifer is one of 25 players on the watch list for the first Mannelly Award, which will be awarded to the nation’s top senior long snapper. Pifer was Navy’s long snapper for all 13 games last year.
Men’s college water polo: Johns Hopkins senior Finn Banks is one of 14 players named to the Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference East Region Preseason “Players to Watch List”.
College field hockey: Johns Hopkins grabbed eight first-place votes and 98 total points to earn the top spot in the Centennial Conference Preseason Field Hockey Poll of head coaches.