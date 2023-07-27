Marriotts Ridge’s Maisy Clevenger, Century’s Jasmine Stanton among top talent named to Senior All-America Lacrosse Game

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Accomplishments are often better shared with loved ones.

When Maisy Clevenger got word she was selected to the 2023 Senior All-America Lacrosse Game, she was sitting in the car before school beside one of her best friends, thankful for someone to rejoice with. That timing was lucky because the three-time Howard County girls lacrosse Player of the Year from Marriotts Ridge was instructed to hold off on telling anyone except for her coach and family.

The news was a culmination of a yearslong dedication to her craft. She recorded 79 points (48 goals, 31 assists) her senior year and 203 total (153 goals, 50 assists) over three varsity seasons.

“When they called me, they kind of started out not really giving me much information, but when they told me my stomach just dropped,” the midfielder said. “It was fun calling everyone. My sisters were beyond happy for me and I’m pretty sure my coach jumped up and down.”

The best high school players in the country will convene Saturday at Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field for the 18th annual Senior All-America Lacrosse Games. The girls game starts at 5:30 p.m., with the boys game immediately following at 8 p.m. Both will be broadcast live on ESPNU.

Maisy Clevenger, a three-time Howard County Times girls lacrosse Player of the Year, will be among several local standouts in the Senior All-America Lacrosse Game on Saturday at Johns Hopkins' Homewood Field. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Other participating girls players representing Maryland include St. Paul’s attacker Lauren Steer and midfielder Natalie Shurtleff, as well as Glenelg Country defender Ashley Dyer and attacker Regan Byrne. Midfielder Lexi Dupcak from Broadneck, Glenelg midfielder Isa Torres and Bryn Mawr goalie Julia Suriano also made the South roster.

Century attacker Jasmine Stanton is another local selection. Her honor comes after only two years’ worth of film after losing her freshman year to COVID-19 and her senior year to a knee injury.

The Clemson commit was cleared to play July 19 but will not participate Saturday as a precaution.

Stanton’s knee problem developed about two years ago, she said. Doctors described it as more of an overuse injury from playing lacrosse, volleyball, and both indoor and outdoor track; “just a lot of jumping,” she said with a laugh. Stanton underwent successful cartilage replacement surgery in December.

“[The recovery process] went fast,” Stanton said. “I was two months ahead of schedule and I was really excited to play in this game. My [physical therapist] said, ‘Oh, yeah you should be able to play.’ But Clemson ... wanted to be more cautious with me since it’s my future we’re dealing with.”

The All-America selection came as a bit of a surprise for Stanton, since she didn’t play a high school lacrosse game in over a year. She’s still excited about the experience.

Century's Jasmine Stanton winds up to shoot against Dulaney on March 21. The All-America selection came as a bit of a surprise for Stanton, since she didn’t play a high school lacrosse game in over a year as she recovered from a knee injury. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)

“I feel like just being in the environment will be really cool in itself,” Stanton said. “I’m excited to learn and to be around all these players who are playing at such a high level. I’ve never been around that many good players at once, so I feel like it will at least be a good learning experience getting to know everyone.”

After Saturday’s game, it’s right back to the South Carolina campus to continue her rehabilitation and prepare for lacrosse at the college level.

For Clevenger, the selection is a family affair. It’s a dream fortified by seeing her older sisters, Shay and Eloise, selected. Shay got to play in 2018, but Eloise never made it onto the All-America field as a result of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Nonetheless, seeing her sisters’ excitement and All-America jerseys up close set a high bar for the youngest Clevenger sibling, who blossomed in four years. In that time, she loaded up her arsenal with a keen eye for facilitation while sharpening her defensive chops on top of being a prominent scorer.

Is there an extra layer of pride knowing Saturday will cap off Clevenger’s dominant high school run? “It’s one of those things that, not like makes my ...” she interrupted herself, correcting with more conviction. “Honestly, yeah, getting to do this makes my high school career. It’s always been a dream of mine.”

Senior All-America Lacrosse Games

Saturday at Johns Hopkins’ Homewood Field

Girls: 5:30 p.m.

Boys: 8 p.m.

TV: ESPNU