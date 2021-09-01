Baltimore Sun volleyball preview: Storylines, players to watch and top 15 teams heading into 2021 season

Normally, a new school opening wouldn’t be that big of a deal, but Crofton draws students from an area known to be rich in volleyball talent. The new school will pull students from Arundel and South River high schools, both of which have participated in the state tournament in the last few years, with Arundel returning this year as the 2019 Class 4A state champion. This will be the new Cardinals’ first year of varsity volleyball.