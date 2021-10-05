xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore Sun high school sports top 15 polls (Oct. 4)

By
Baltimore Sun
Oct 05, 2021 5:00 AM

Here’s where the Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Saturday.

FOOTBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. St. Frances (3-1) 1

2. Archbishop Spalding (6-0) 2

3. Mount Saint Joseph (4-2) 4

4. Calvert Hall (4-1) 3

5. Franklin (4-1 6

6. McDonogh (1-4) 5

7. Dunbar (5-0) 7

8. Broadneck (4-1) 8

9. Milford Mill (4-1) 9

10. Mervo (3-1) 10

11. Dundalk (5-0) 11

12. St. Mary’s (4-1) 12

13. Long Reach (5-0) 14

14. Old Mill (4-1) 15

15. South Carroll (5-0) —

Others considered: Concordia Prep (4-1), Francis Scott Key (5-0), Glenelg (4-1), Loyola Blakefield (4-1), New Town (4-0)

BOYS SOCCER

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. McDonogh (11-2) 2

2. Calvert Hall (10-1-1) 1

3. Catonsville (6-0-1) 6

4. John Carroll (8-3-2) 11

5. Centennial (5-1-2) 5

6. Broadneck (7-1) 14

7. Mt. Hebron (5-1) 8

8. Loyola Blakefield (6-3-3) 9

9. Severna Park (6-1) 3

10. C. Milton Wright (7-2) 5

11. Liberty (6-0) —

12. River Hill 6-2 —

13.Towson (6-1) 13

14. Gienleg (4-2-1) —

15. Severn (8-1) —

Other considered: Bel Air (6-3), Concordia Prep (4-5-2), Fallston (6-1), Gilman (6-4), Reservoir (4-2)

GIRLS SOCCER

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. McDonogh (5-1) 5

2. Marriotts Ridge (9-0) 4

3. Archbishop Spalding (6-2) 1

4. Broadneck (7-0-1) 4

5. Notre Dame Prep (5-0-1)

6. St. Paul’s (6-0) 11

7. Severna Park (5-2) 8

8. Mercy (5-3-1) 6

9. Century (6-1) 7

10. Bel Air (7-0-2) 12

11. Glenelg (5-1) 15

12. John Carroll (4-2-2) —

13. Mt. Hebron (4-2) —

14. Fallston (3-0-1) —

15. Severn (6-4) 9

Others considered: Eastern Tech (4-1-1), Roland Park (6-1), Towson (3-2-1)

VOLLEYBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Broadneck (6-1) 2

2. Arundel (5-1) 1

3. Howard (7-0) 3

4. Maryvale Prep (8-0) 4

5. Reservoir (7-1) 5

6. Westminster (6-0) 6

7. Century (6-1) 7

8. Severna Park (4-2) 8

9. Archbishop Spalding (5-2) 9

10. Bel Air (4-0) 11

11. Hereford (7-1) 14

12. Centennial (6-1) 12

13. River Hill (8-0) 13

14. Dulaney (3-2) 10

15. Annapolis Area Christian (8-0) 15

Others considered: Catonsville (4-3), Crofton (6-1), Glenelg (3-4), Liberty (4-1), Marriotts Ridge (5-2)

FIELD HOCKEY

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Archbishop Spalding (7-0) 1

2. Severna Park (6-1) 2

3. Garrison Forest (6-4) 3

4. River Hill (8-1) 8

5. Hereford (6-0 ) 5

6. Bryn Mawr (9-0) 9

7. Crofton (5-0) —

8. Century (6-1-1) 11

9. Marriotts Ridge (5-2) 4

10. Glenelg (5-1) 12

11. Liberty (6-2) 7

12. Broadneck (5-3) 6

13. South River (5-2) 13

14. McDonogh (4-2) 15

15. John Carroll (6-2) 14

Others considered: Atholton (7-0), Bel Air (3-3), Dulaney (4-3), Francis Scott Key (4-1), Westminster (5-2)

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Severna Park 1

2. Loyola Blakefield 4

3. Centennial 3

4. Mount Saint Joseph 6

5. Calvert Hall 2

6. Howard 13

7. River Hill 12

8. Dulaney 5

9. Mt. Hebron 7

10. Broadneck —

11. Atholton —

12. Liberty 11

13. Towson 8

14. Reservoir —

15. Bel Air 15

Others considered: Annapolis, Arundel, Hammond, Manchester Valley, South River

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Howard 1

2. Hereford 5

3. Severna Park 6

4. Towson 8

5. McDonogh 14

6. Broadneck 13

7. Dulaney 4

8. Atholton —

9. Maryvale Prep 7

10. C. Milton Wright 11

11. Century —

12. Reservoir —

13. Liberty 2

14. Glenelg —

15. Notre Dame Prep 10

Others considered: Annapolis, Arundel, Bel Air, Catonsville, River Hill

Latest High School sports

How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled weekly by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.

