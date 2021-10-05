Baltimore Sun high school sports top 15 polls (Oct. 4)

Here’s where the Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Saturday.
FOOTBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. St. Frances (3-1) 1
2. Archbishop Spalding (6-0) 2
3. Mount Saint Joseph (4-2) 4
4. Calvert Hall (4-1) 3
5. Franklin (4-1 6
6. McDonogh (1-4) 5
7. Dunbar (5-0) 7
8. Broadneck (4-1) 8
9. Milford Mill (4-1) 9
10. Mervo (3-1) 10
11. Dundalk (5-0) 11
12. St. Mary’s (4-1) 12
13. Long Reach (5-0) 14
14. Old Mill (4-1) 15
15. South Carroll (5-0) —
Others considered: Concordia Prep (4-1), Francis Scott Key (5-0), Glenelg (4-1), Loyola Blakefield (4-1), New Town (4-0)
BOYS SOCCER
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. McDonogh (11-2) 2
2. Calvert Hall (10-1-1) 1
3. Catonsville (6-0-1) 6
4. John Carroll (8-3-2) 11
5. Centennial (5-1-2) 5
6. Broadneck (7-1) 14
7. Mt. Hebron (5-1) 8
8. Loyola Blakefield (6-3-3) 9
9. Severna Park (6-1) 3
10. C. Milton Wright (7-2) 5
11. Liberty (6-0) —
12. River Hill 6-2 —
13.Towson (6-1) 13
14. Gienleg (4-2-1) —
15. Severn (8-1) —
Other considered: Bel Air (6-3), Concordia Prep (4-5-2), Fallston (6-1), Gilman (6-4), Reservoir (4-2)
GIRLS SOCCER
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. McDonogh (5-1) 5
2. Marriotts Ridge (9-0) 4
3. Archbishop Spalding (6-2) 1
4. Broadneck (7-0-1) 4
5. Notre Dame Prep (5-0-1)
6. St. Paul’s (6-0) 11
7. Severna Park (5-2) 8
8. Mercy (5-3-1) 6
9. Century (6-1) 7
10. Bel Air (7-0-2) 12
11. Glenelg (5-1) 15
12. John Carroll (4-2-2) —
13. Mt. Hebron (4-2) —
14. Fallston (3-0-1) —
15. Severn (6-4) 9
Others considered: Eastern Tech (4-1-1), Roland Park (6-1), Towson (3-2-1)
VOLLEYBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Broadneck (6-1) 2
2. Arundel (5-1) 1
3. Howard (7-0) 3
4. Maryvale Prep (8-0) 4
5. Reservoir (7-1) 5
6. Westminster (6-0) 6
7. Century (6-1) 7
8. Severna Park (4-2) 8
9. Archbishop Spalding (5-2) 9
10. Bel Air (4-0) 11
11. Hereford (7-1) 14
12. Centennial (6-1) 12
13. River Hill (8-0) 13
14. Dulaney (3-2) 10
15. Annapolis Area Christian (8-0) 15
Others considered: Catonsville (4-3), Crofton (6-1), Glenelg (3-4), Liberty (4-1), Marriotts Ridge (5-2)
FIELD HOCKEY
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Archbishop Spalding (7-0) 1
2. Severna Park (6-1) 2
3. Garrison Forest (6-4) 3
4. River Hill (8-1) 8
5. Hereford (6-0 ) 5
6. Bryn Mawr (9-0) 9
7. Crofton (5-0) —
8. Century (6-1-1) 11
9. Marriotts Ridge (5-2) 4
10. Glenelg (5-1) 12
11. Liberty (6-2) 7
12. Broadneck (5-3) 6
13. South River (5-2) 13
14. McDonogh (4-2) 15
15. John Carroll (6-2) 14
Others considered: Atholton (7-0), Bel Air (3-3), Dulaney (4-3), Francis Scott Key (4-1), Westminster (5-2)
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Severna Park 1
2. Loyola Blakefield 4
3. Centennial 3
4. Mount Saint Joseph 6
5. Calvert Hall 2
6. Howard 13
7. River Hill 12
8. Dulaney 5
9. Mt. Hebron 7
10. Broadneck —
11. Atholton —
12. Liberty 11
13. Towson 8
14. Reservoir —
15. Bel Air 15
Others considered: Annapolis, Arundel, Hammond, Manchester Valley, South River
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Howard 1
2. Hereford 5
3. Severna Park 6
4. Towson 8
5. McDonogh 14
6. Broadneck 13
7. Dulaney 4
8. Atholton —
9. Maryvale Prep 7
10. C. Milton Wright 11
11. Century —
12. Reservoir —
13. Liberty 2
14. Glenelg —
15. Notre Dame Prep 10
Others considered: Annapolis, Arundel, Bel Air, Catonsville, River Hill
How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled weekly by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.