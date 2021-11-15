xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Nov. 15)

By
Baltimore Sun
Nov 15, 2021 1:22 PM

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Saturday.

FOOTBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

Advertisement

1. St. Frances (6-1) 1

2. Calvert Hall (8-2) 4

Advertisement
Advertisement

3. McDonogh (6-5) 8

[More from sports] Ravens film study: How the Dolphins’ Cover 0-heavy defense wrecked Baltimore’s attack

4. Archbishop Spalding (10-1) 2

5. Dunbar (10-0) 5

6. Broadneck (8-1) 6

Advertisement

7. Dundalk (10-0) 7

8. Mount Saint Joseph (6-4) 3

[More from sports] Baltimore-area high school student-athletes participate in fall 2021 National Signing Day

9. Franklin (9-2) 9

10. Milford Mill (10-1) 10

11. Mervo (8-1) 11

12. South Carroll (10-0) 12

13. Atholton (10-1) 13

[More from sports] The Orioles’ protections from the Rule 5 draft are due this week. Which prospects will they add to their roster?

14. Oakland Mills (9-1) 14

15. Old Mill (8-2) 15

Others considered: City (8-3), Concordia Prep (9-2), Glenelg (10-1), Harford Tech (8-1), Loyola Blakefield (8-2), Owings Mills (10-1)

BOYS SOCCER

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Calvert Hall (22-2-1) 2

[More from sports] Fall 2021 Baltimore-area National Signing Day | PHOTOS

2. McDonogh (21-3) 1

3. C. Milton Wright (14-3-1) 9

4. John Carroll (14-7-2) 4

5. Severna Park (15-2-1) 7

6. Broadneck (14-2) 3

[More from sports] Mt. Hebron girls soccer shuts out Oakdale in 3A semifinals to advance to first state final

7. Mt. Hebron (12-2-1) 6

8. Centennial (12-3-1) 5

9. Archbishop Curley (12-9-1) 8

10. Loyola Blakefield (10-8-3) 10

11. Severn (18-1) 13

12. Harford Tech (10-4)

13. Towson (12-2) 12

14. Glenelg (10-3-1) —

15. Fallston (12-4-1) ) —

Other considered: Catonsville (11-5-1), Century (14-3-1), Concordia Prep (11-9-2), Liberty (10-3-1), Patterson Mill (10-2-2)

GIRLS SOCCER

Rank, team, record, previous rank

Girls soccer

1. McDonogh (14-2) 1

2. Broadneck (17-0-1) 3

3. Archbishop Spalding (11-5) 4

4. Mt. Hebron (13-2) 10

5. Marriotts Ridge (14-1-1) 2

6. Notre Dame Prep (7-4-2) 7

7. Fallston (16-0-2) 9

8. St. Paul’s (9-4) 5

9. Glenelg (13-2) —

10. Severna Park (11-3) 6

11. Mercy (7-6-2) 8

12. Severn (14-5) —

13. John Carroll (6-6-2) 12

14. River Hill (12-5) —

15. Perry Hall (11-5) 15

Others considered: Century (11-3-1), C. Milton Wright (9-5-2), Dulaney (7-4-3), Hereford (13-4)

VOLLEYBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Arundel (17-1) 2

2. Reservoir (16-1) 3

3. Maryvale Prep (17-0) 4

4. Broadneck (14-3) 1

5. Bel Air (16-0) 7

6. Howard (15-2) 5

7. Westminster (15-1) 6

8. Century (14-3) 9

9. Glenelg (12-5) 14

10. Hereford (17-1) 10

11. Crofton (13-5) —

12. Centennial (12-4) 11

13. River Hill (12-4) 12

14. Severna Park (11-5) 8

15. Dulaney (11-7) —

Others considered: Annapolis Area Christian (12-1), Archbishop Spalding (11-7), Liberty (11-4), Marriotts Ridge (10-6), Poly (16-2), South Carroll (10-6)

FIELD HOCKEY

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Archbishop Spalding (16-1) 2

2. Severna Park (17-2) 3

3. Garrison Forest (15-6) 1

4. Glenelg (16-1) 4

5. McDonogh (14-3) 5

6. Hereford (13-3) 6

7. Arundel (11-8) —

8. River Hill (15-4) 7

9. Broadneck (12-5) 10

10. Bryn Mawr (14-4) 9

11. Crofton (9-4) 11

12. Dulaney (12-5) 12

13. Francis Scott Key (12-3) 13

14. Marriotts Ridge (11-5) 15

15. Manchester Valley (11-5) —

Others considered: Century (10-5-1), C. Milton Wright (10-3), Liberty (11-6), South River (8-6), St. Paul’s (12-5)

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Severna Park 1

2. Loyola Blakefield 2

3. Calvert Hall 3

4. Mount Saint Joseph 4

5. Mt. Hebron 7

6. River Hill 5

7. Centennial 6

8. Reservoir 11

9. Howard 9

10. Broadneck 12

11. Bel Air 15

12. Dulaney 8

13. Atholton 13

14. Liberty 14

15. Towson 10

Others considered: Aberdeen, Arundel, Century, Gilman, Glenelg, Hammond, Hereford, Manchester Valley

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Howard 1

2. Hereford 2

3. Towson 4

4. Broadneck 5

5. Severna Park 3

6. Dulaney 6

7. Liberty 10

8. McDonogh 7

9. Reservoir 8

10. C. Milton Wright 11

11. Glenelg —

12. Century 12

13. Maryvale Prep 13

14. Atholton 9

15. Notre Dame Prep 15

Others considered: Annapolis, Bel Air, Catonsville, Centennial, Chesapeake, Mount de Sales, Westminster

How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest High School sports

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement