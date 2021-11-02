xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Nov. 1)

By
Baltimore Sun
Nov 02, 2021 5:00 AM

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Saturday.

FOOTBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. St. Frances (4-1) 1

2. Archbishop Spalding (9-0) 2

3. Mount Saint Joseph (7-2) 3

4. Calvert Hall (6-2) 4

5. Dunbar (9-0) 5

6. Broadneck (7-1) 6

7. Dundalk (9-0) 7

8. McDonogh (4-5) 8

9. Franklin (7-2) 9

10. Milford Mill (8-1) 10

11. Mervo (7-1) 11

12. South Carroll (9-0) 14

13. Oakland Mills (8-1) —

14. Old Mill (6-2) 13

15. Atholton (8-1) 15

Others considered: Concordia Prep (8-1), Glenelg (8-1), Long Reach (7-2), Loyola Blakefield (6-2)

BOYS SOCCER

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. McDonogh (20-2), 1

2. Calvert Hall (20-2-1) 2

3. Broadneck (14-1) 3

4. John Carroll (13-6-2) 6

5. Centennial (12-2-1) 10

6. Mt. Hebron (11-1-1) 4

7. Severna Park (12-1-1) 8

8. Archbishop Curley (11-8-1) —

9. C. Milton Wright (11-3-1) 9

10. Loyola Blakefield (10-7-3) 5

11. Patterson Mill (9-1-2) —

12. Towson (12-2) 7

13. Severn (16-1) 13

14. Liberty (10-2-1) 14

15. Concordia Prep (11-8-2) —

Others considered: Bel Air (10-6), Century (12-2-1), Glenelg (8-2-3), Old Mill (9-3-2), Perry Hall (11-4)

GIRLS SOCCER

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. McDonogh (12-2) 1

2. Marriotts Ridge (14-0-1) 2

3. Broadneck (14-0-1) 4

4. Archbishop Spalding (10-4) 3

5. St. Paul’s (8-3) 7

6. Severna Park (11-2) 6

7. Notre Dame Prep (6-3-2) 9

8. Mercy (7-5-2) 8

9. Fallston (12-0-2) 13

10. Mt. Hebron (10-2) 14

11. Bel Air (11-1-3) 11

12. John Carroll (6-5-2) 5

13. Liberty (10-4-1) —

14. Mount de Sales (14-3) —

15. Perry Hall (11-5) —

Others considered: Atholton (8-3-1), C. Milton Wright (8-4-2), Century (11-3-1), Dulaney (7-4-3), Severn (12-5)

VOLLEYBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Broadneck (13-1) 1

2. Arundel (13-1) 2

3. Reservoir (13-1) 5

4. Maryvale Prep (17-0) 4

5. Howard (13-1) 3

6. Westminster (14-0) 6

7. Bel Air (13-0) 7

8. Severna Park (10-4) 9

9. Century (11-3) 11

10. Hereford (14-1) 10

11. Centennial (11-3) 12

12. River Hill (11-3) 13

13. Liberty (10-3) 8

14. Glenelg (9-5) —

15. Annapolis (9-3) —

Others considered: Annapolis Area Christian (12-1), Archbishop Spalding (11-7), Catonsville (8-3), Crofton (10-4), Dulaney (8-6), Marriotts Ridge (9-5)

FIELD HOCKEY

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Garrison Forest (13-5) 1

2. Archbishop Spalding (13-1) 2

3. Severna Park (12-2) 3

4. Glenelg (11-1) 4

5. McDonogh (13-2) 7

6. Hereford (10-2) 6

7. River Hill (11-3) 5

8. C. Milton Wright (10-2) 11

9. Bryn Mawr (13-3) 9

10. Broadneck (10-4) 10

11. Crofton (9-3) 8

12. Dulaney (9-4) 14

13. Francis Scott Key (10-2) —

14. Liberty (9-5) 12

15. Marriotts Ridge (8-4) 15

Others considered: Atholton (11-0), Century (9-4-1), Manchester Valley (7-4), Mercy (10-1), South River (8-5)

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Severna Park 1

2. Loyola Blakefield 2

3. Calvert Hall 4

4. Mount Saint Joseph 5

5. River Hill 7

6. Centennial 3

7. Mt. Hebron 8

8. Dulaney 10

9. Howard 6

10. Towson 9

11. Reservoir 11

12. Broadneck 12

13. Atholton 13

14. Liberty 14

15. Bel Air 15

Others considered: Aberdeen, Annapolis, Arundel, Century, Hammond, Hereford, Manchester Valley, South River

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Howard 1

2. Hereford 2

3. Severna Park 3

4. Towson 4

5. Broadneck 5

6. Dulaney 6

7. McDonogh 9

8. Reservoir 12

9. Atholton 7

10. Liberty 13

11. C. Milton Wright 10

12. Century 11

13. Maryvale Prep 8

14. Centennial —

15. Notre Dame Prep 15

Others considered: Annapolis, Arundel, Bel Air, Catonsville, Chesapeake, Glenelg, Mount de Sales, Westminster

How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.

