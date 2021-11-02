Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Nov. 1)

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Saturday.
FOOTBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. St. Frances (4-1) 1
2. Archbishop Spalding (9-0) 2
3. Mount Saint Joseph (7-2) 3
4. Calvert Hall (6-2) 4
5. Dunbar (9-0) 5
6. Broadneck (7-1) 6
7. Dundalk (9-0) 7
8. McDonogh (4-5) 8
9. Franklin (7-2) 9
10. Milford Mill (8-1) 10
11. Mervo (7-1) 11
12. South Carroll (9-0) 14
13. Oakland Mills (8-1) —
14. Old Mill (6-2) 13
15. Atholton (8-1) 15
Others considered: Concordia Prep (8-1), Glenelg (8-1), Long Reach (7-2), Loyola Blakefield (6-2)
BOYS SOCCER
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. McDonogh (20-2), 1
2. Calvert Hall (20-2-1) 2
3. Broadneck (14-1) 3
4. John Carroll (13-6-2) 6
5. Centennial (12-2-1) 10
6. Mt. Hebron (11-1-1) 4
7. Severna Park (12-1-1) 8
8. Archbishop Curley (11-8-1) —
9. C. Milton Wright (11-3-1) 9
10. Loyola Blakefield (10-7-3) 5
11. Patterson Mill (9-1-2) —
12. Towson (12-2) 7
13. Severn (16-1) 13
14. Liberty (10-2-1) 14
15. Concordia Prep (11-8-2) —
Others considered: Bel Air (10-6), Century (12-2-1), Glenelg (8-2-3), Old Mill (9-3-2), Perry Hall (11-4)
GIRLS SOCCER
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. McDonogh (12-2) 1
2. Marriotts Ridge (14-0-1) 2
3. Broadneck (14-0-1) 4
4. Archbishop Spalding (10-4) 3
5. St. Paul’s (8-3) 7
6. Severna Park (11-2) 6
7. Notre Dame Prep (6-3-2) 9
8. Mercy (7-5-2) 8
9. Fallston (12-0-2) 13
10. Mt. Hebron (10-2) 14
11. Bel Air (11-1-3) 11
12. John Carroll (6-5-2) 5
13. Liberty (10-4-1) —
14. Mount de Sales (14-3) —
15. Perry Hall (11-5) —
Others considered: Atholton (8-3-1), C. Milton Wright (8-4-2), Century (11-3-1), Dulaney (7-4-3), Severn (12-5)
VOLLEYBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Broadneck (13-1) 1
2. Arundel (13-1) 2
3. Reservoir (13-1) 5
4. Maryvale Prep (17-0) 4
5. Howard (13-1) 3
6. Westminster (14-0) 6
7. Bel Air (13-0) 7
8. Severna Park (10-4) 9
9. Century (11-3) 11
10. Hereford (14-1) 10
11. Centennial (11-3) 12
12. River Hill (11-3) 13
13. Liberty (10-3) 8
14. Glenelg (9-5) —
15. Annapolis (9-3) —
Others considered: Annapolis Area Christian (12-1), Archbishop Spalding (11-7), Catonsville (8-3), Crofton (10-4), Dulaney (8-6), Marriotts Ridge (9-5)
FIELD HOCKEY
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Garrison Forest (13-5) 1
2. Archbishop Spalding (13-1) 2
3. Severna Park (12-2) 3
4. Glenelg (11-1) 4
5. McDonogh (13-2) 7
6. Hereford (10-2) 6
7. River Hill (11-3) 5
8. C. Milton Wright (10-2) 11
9. Bryn Mawr (13-3) 9
10. Broadneck (10-4) 10
11. Crofton (9-3) 8
12. Dulaney (9-4) 14
13. Francis Scott Key (10-2) —
14. Liberty (9-5) 12
15. Marriotts Ridge (8-4) 15
Others considered: Atholton (11-0), Century (9-4-1), Manchester Valley (7-4), Mercy (10-1), South River (8-5)
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Severna Park 1
2. Loyola Blakefield 2
3. Calvert Hall 4
4. Mount Saint Joseph 5
5. River Hill 7
6. Centennial 3
7. Mt. Hebron 8
8. Dulaney 10
9. Howard 6
10. Towson 9
11. Reservoir 11
12. Broadneck 12
13. Atholton 13
14. Liberty 14
15. Bel Air 15
Others considered: Aberdeen, Annapolis, Arundel, Century, Hammond, Hereford, Manchester Valley, South River
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Howard 1
2. Hereford 2
3. Severna Park 3
4. Towson 4
5. Broadneck 5
6. Dulaney 6
7. McDonogh 9
8. Reservoir 12
9. Atholton 7
10. Liberty 13
11. C. Milton Wright 10
12. Century 11
13. Maryvale Prep 8
14. Centennial —
15. Notre Dame Prep 15
Others considered: Annapolis, Arundel, Bel Air, Catonsville, Chesapeake, Glenelg, Mount de Sales, Westminster
Latest High School sports
How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.