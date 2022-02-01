Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Jan. 31)

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Sunday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. St. Frances (24-3) 1
2. Archbishop Spalding (17-3) 2
3. Mount Carmel (17-3) 3
4. Mount Saint Joseph (15-4) 4
5. John Carroll (11-8) 5
6. Parkville (11-0) 6
7. Lake Clifton (9-1) 7
8. New Town (8-1) 8
9. Loyola Blakefield (10-8) 9
10. Milford Mill (5-0) 11
11. Gilman (4-4) 10
12. Patterson (11-1) 12
13. City (11-1) 13
14. Atholton (7-0) 14
15. Edmondson (12-1) —
Others considered: Century (13-2), Marriotts Ridge (7-0), Meade (11-2), St. Mary’s (16-7)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. McDonogh (14-4) 1
2. Howard (7-0) 2
3. Glen Burnie (12-0) 3
4. St. Frances (10-2) 4
5. Old Mill (9-1) 5
6. Mount Carmel (11-1) 6
7. Western (5-2) 7
8. Poly (8-1) 8
9. Mercy (14-0) 10
10. Manchester Valley (14-1) 12
11. Forest Park (6-1) 9
12. River Hill (6-1) 13
13. Roland Park (8-4) 11
14. Hereford (8-1) —
15. Francis Scott Key (10-5) —
Others considered: Catonsville (11-2), Century (11-2), Fallston (11-3), Meade (7-2), St. Paul’s (8-4), St. Timothy’s (8-3), Western Tech (8-2)
WRESTLING
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Mount Saint Joseph (13-1) 2
2. Loyola Blakefield (15-2) 1
3. South Carroll (17-0) 3
4. Glenelg (9-1) 4
5. Sparrows Point (6-1) 5
6. Spalding (12-2) 7
7. Gilman (5-3) 8
8. Calvert Hall (11-3) 6
9. South River (22-3) 9
10. Chesapeake-AA (28-5) 10
11. Old Mill (25-2) 11
12. Oakland Mills (9-0) 13
13. Manchester Valley (27-7) —
14. Bel Air (15-2) 15
15. McDonogh (1-4) 12
Others considered: Broadneck (19-10), Hammond (18-5), Harford Tech (12-3), Winters Mill (14-4)
BOYS INDOOR TRACK
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Calvert Hall 1
2. Gilman 2
3. Severna Park 3
4. Milford Mill 4
5. Mount St. Joseph 5
6. South River 6
7. Century 7
8. Howard 8
9. Towson 9
10. Dundalk 10
11. Pikesville 11
12. Woodlawn 12
13. Archbishop Spalding 14
14. Arundel 13
15. Western Tech 15
Others considered: Digital Harbor, Dulaney, Loyola Blakefield, McDonogh, Oakland Mills, South Carroll
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Hereford 1
2. Maryvale Prep 4
3. Howard 2
4. McDonogh 7
5. South Carroll 5
6. Harford Tech 6
7. Mount de Sales 3
8. Century 8
9. River Hill 9
10. Mt. Hebron 10
11. Reservoir 11
12. Franklin 12
13. Old Mill 13
14. South River 14
15. Broadneck 15
Others considered: Arundel, Chesapeake-AA, Roland Park, St. Mary’s, Western Tech, Woodlawn
How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.