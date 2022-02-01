xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Jan. 31)

By
Baltimore Sun
Feb 01, 2022 5:00 AM

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Sunday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. St. Frances (24-3) 1

2. Archbishop Spalding (17-3) 2

3. Mount Carmel (17-3) 3

4. Mount Saint Joseph (15-4) 4

5. John Carroll (11-8) 5

6. Parkville (11-0) 6

7. Lake Clifton (9-1) 7

8. New Town (8-1) 8

9. Loyola Blakefield (10-8) 9

10. Milford Mill (5-0) 11

11. Gilman (4-4) 10

12. Patterson (11-1) 12

13. City (11-1) 13

14. Atholton (7-0) 14

15. Edmondson (12-1) —

Others considered: Century (13-2), Marriotts Ridge (7-0), Meade (11-2), St. Mary’s (16-7)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. McDonogh (14-4) 1

2. Howard (7-0) 2

3. Glen Burnie (12-0) 3

4. St. Frances (10-2) 4

5. Old Mill (9-1) 5

6. Mount Carmel (11-1) 6

7. Western (5-2) 7

8. Poly (8-1) 8

9. Mercy (14-0) 10

10. Manchester Valley (14-1) 12

11. Forest Park (6-1) 9

12. River Hill (6-1) 13

13. Roland Park (8-4) 11

14. Hereford (8-1) —

15. Francis Scott Key (10-5) —

Others considered: Catonsville (11-2), Century (11-2), Fallston (11-3), Meade (7-2), St. Paul’s (8-4), St. Timothy’s (8-3), Western Tech (8-2)

WRESTLING

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Mount Saint Joseph (13-1) 2

2. Loyola Blakefield (15-2) 1

3. South Carroll (17-0) 3

4. Glenelg (9-1) 4

5. Sparrows Point (6-1) 5

6. Spalding (12-2) 7

7. Gilman (5-3) 8

8. Calvert Hall (11-3) 6

9. South River (22-3) 9

10. Chesapeake-AA (28-5) 10

11. Old Mill (25-2) 11

12. Oakland Mills (9-0) 13

13. Manchester Valley (27-7) —

14. Bel Air (15-2) 15

15. McDonogh (1-4) 12

Others considered: Broadneck (19-10), Hammond (18-5), Harford Tech (12-3), Winters Mill (14-4)

BOYS INDOOR TRACK

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Calvert Hall 1

2. Gilman 2

3. Severna Park 3

4. Milford Mill 4

5. Mount St. Joseph 5

6. South River 6

7. Century 7

8. Howard 8

9. Towson 9

10. Dundalk 10

11. Pikesville 11

12. Woodlawn 12

13. Archbishop Spalding 14

14. Arundel 13

15. Western Tech 15

Others considered: Digital Harbor, Dulaney, Loyola Blakefield, McDonogh, Oakland Mills, South Carroll

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Hereford 1

2. Maryvale Prep 4

3. Howard 2

4. McDonogh 7

5. South Carroll 5

6. Harford Tech 6

7. Mount de Sales 3

8. Century 8

9. River Hill 9

10. Mt. Hebron 10

11. Reservoir 11

12. Franklin 12

13. Old Mill 13

14. South River 14

15. Broadneck 15

Others considered: Arundel, Chesapeake-AA, Roland Park, St. Mary’s, Western Tech, Woodlawn

Latest High School sports

How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.

