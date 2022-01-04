xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Jan. 3)

By
Baltimore Sun
Jan 04, 2022 5:00 AM

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Saturday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. St. Frances (15-2) 1

2. Mount Saint Joseph (10-2) 2

3. Archbishop Spalding (9-2) 3

4. John Carroll (5-4) 4

5. Mt. Carmel (8-1) 5

6. Parkville (5-0) 6

7. Lake Clifton (3-1) 7

8. New Town (3-1) 8

9. Loyola Blakefield (7-3) 9

10. Gilman (1-1) 10

11. Milford Mill (3-0) 11

12. Patterson (3-0) 12

13. City (4-0) 13

14. River Hill (0-0) 14

15. Kenwood (4-0) 15

Others considered: Atholton (3-0), Century (6-1), Dunbar (1-0), Forest Park (2-0), Old Mill (4-0)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. McDonogh (6-3) 1

2. Poly (3-0) 2

3. Old Mill (4-0) 3

4. St. Frances (6-1) 4

5. Howard (2-0) 5

6. Mt. Carmel (6-0) 6

7. River Hill (3-0) 7

8. Western (3-1) 8

9. Forest Park (2-0) 9

10. Mercy (7-0) 10

11. Pikesville (2-1) 11

12. Liberty (5-1) 12

13. Glen Burnie (6-0) 13

14. Roland Park (4-2) 14

15. Westminster (4-0) 15

Others considered: Archbishop Spalding (3-5), Catonsville (5-1), Hereford (4-1), St. Timothy’s (4-2), Western Tech (3-1)

WRESTLING

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Loyola Blakefield (9-0) 1

2. Mount Saint Joseph (7-1) 2

3. South Carroll (12-0) 3

4. McDonogh (0-0) 4

5. Spalding (0-0) 5

6. Glenelg (1-0) 6

7. Gilman (0-0) 7

8. Dunbar (1-0) 8

9. Sparrows Point (4-1) 9

10. South River (17-3) 11

11. Chesapeake-AA (15-4) 10

12. Old Mill (20-0) 12

13. Calvert Hall (0-0) 13

14. Oakland Mills (1-0) 14

15. Hammond (1-0) 15

Others considered: Manchester Valley (7-3), Broadneck (9-3)

BOYS INDOOR TRACK

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Calvert Hall 1

2. Gilman 2

3. Severna Park 3

4. Milford Mill 4

5. South River 5

6. Mount St. Joseph 6

7. Century 7

8. Howard 8

9. Towson 9

10. Dundalk 10

11. Pikesville 11

12. Woodlawn 12

13. Arundel 13

14. Archbishop Spalding 14

15. Western Tech 15

Others considered: Digital Harbor, Dulaney, McDonogh, Oakland Mills, South Carroll

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Hereford 1

2. Howard 2

3. Mount de Sales 3

4. Maryvale Prep 4

5. South Carroll 5

6. Harford Tech 6

7. McDonogh 7

8. Century 8

9. River Hill 9

10. Mt. Hebron 10

11. Reservoir 11

12. Franklin 12

13. Old Mill 13

14. South River 14

15. Broadneck 15

Others considered: Western Tech, Arundel, Chesapeake-AA, Roland Park, Woodlawn

Latest High School sports

How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.

