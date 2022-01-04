Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Jan. 3)

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. St. Frances (15-2) 1
2. Mount Saint Joseph (10-2) 2
3. Archbishop Spalding (9-2) 3
4. John Carroll (5-4) 4
5. Mt. Carmel (8-1) 5
6. Parkville (5-0) 6
7. Lake Clifton (3-1) 7
8. New Town (3-1) 8
9. Loyola Blakefield (7-3) 9
10. Gilman (1-1) 10
11. Milford Mill (3-0) 11
12. Patterson (3-0) 12
13. City (4-0) 13
14. River Hill (0-0) 14
15. Kenwood (4-0) 15
Others considered: Atholton (3-0), Century (6-1), Dunbar (1-0), Forest Park (2-0), Old Mill (4-0)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. McDonogh (6-3) 1
2. Poly (3-0) 2
3. Old Mill (4-0) 3
4. St. Frances (6-1) 4
5. Howard (2-0) 5
6. Mt. Carmel (6-0) 6
7. River Hill (3-0) 7
8. Western (3-1) 8
9. Forest Park (2-0) 9
10. Mercy (7-0) 10
11. Pikesville (2-1) 11
12. Liberty (5-1) 12
13. Glen Burnie (6-0) 13
14. Roland Park (4-2) 14
15. Westminster (4-0) 15
Others considered: Archbishop Spalding (3-5), Catonsville (5-1), Hereford (4-1), St. Timothy’s (4-2), Western Tech (3-1)
WRESTLING
Rank, team, record, previous rank
1. Loyola Blakefield (9-0) 1
2. Mount Saint Joseph (7-1) 2
3. South Carroll (12-0) 3
4. McDonogh (0-0) 4
5. Spalding (0-0) 5
6. Glenelg (1-0) 6
7. Gilman (0-0) 7
8. Dunbar (1-0) 8
9. Sparrows Point (4-1) 9
10. South River (17-3) 11
11. Chesapeake-AA (15-4) 10
12. Old Mill (20-0) 12
13. Calvert Hall (0-0) 13
14. Oakland Mills (1-0) 14
15. Hammond (1-0) 15
Others considered: Manchester Valley (7-3), Broadneck (9-3)
BOYS INDOOR TRACK
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Calvert Hall 1
2. Gilman 2
3. Severna Park 3
4. Milford Mill 4
5. South River 5
6. Mount St. Joseph 6
7. Century 7
8. Howard 8
9. Towson 9
10. Dundalk 10
11. Pikesville 11
12. Woodlawn 12
13. Arundel 13
14. Archbishop Spalding 14
15. Western Tech 15
Others considered: Digital Harbor, Dulaney, McDonogh, Oakland Mills, South Carroll
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK
Rank, team, previous rank
1. Hereford 1
2. Howard 2
3. Mount de Sales 3
4. Maryvale Prep 4
5. South Carroll 5
6. Harford Tech 6
7. McDonogh 7
8. Century 8
9. River Hill 9
10. Mt. Hebron 10
11. Reservoir 11
12. Franklin 12
13. Old Mill 13
14. South River 14
15. Broadneck 15
Others considered: Western Tech, Arundel, Chesapeake-AA, Roland Park, Woodlawn
How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.