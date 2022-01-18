xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore Sun high school sports Top 15 polls (Jan. 17)

By
Baltimore Sun
Jan 18, 2022 5:00 AM

Here’s where The Baltimore Sun ranks each of its high school teams as of Monday. Records are through games played on Saturday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. St. Frances (20-2) 1

2. Archbishop Spalding (13-2) 3

3. Mount Carmel (14-1) 5

4. Mount Saint Joseph (12-4) 2

5. John Carroll (8-7) 4

6. Parkville (5-0) 6

7. Lake Clifton (5-1) 7

8. New Town (3-1) 8

9. Loyola Blakefield (9-4) 9

10. Gilman (2-2) 10

11. Milford Mill (3-0) 11

12. Patterson (5-1) 12

13. City (6-1) 13

14. Atholton (5-0) —

15. Kenwood (4-0) 15

Others considered: Century (9-2), Forest Park (3-0), Liberty (9-2), Marriotts Ridge (5-0), Meade (7-1), Old Mill (7-1), River Hill (1-1)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. McDonogh (9-4) 1

2. Howard (4-0) 5

3. Glen Burnie (8-0) 13

4. St. Frances (6-2) 4

5. Old Mill (7-1) 3

6. Mount Carmel (8-0) 6

7. Western (4-1) 8

8. Poly (3-1) 2

9. Forest Park (3-0) 9

10. Mercy (10-0) 10

11. Roland Park (6-2) 14

12. Manchester Valley (9-1) —

13. River Hill (4-1) 7

14. Pikesville (3-2) 11

15. Century (7-1) —

Others considered: Archbishop Spalding (3-6), Catonsville (6-1), Hereford (4-1), Liberty (5-2), St. Paul’s (4-3), Westminster (6-2)

WRESTLING

Rank, team, record, previous rank

1. Loyola Blakefield (13-1) 1

2. Mount Saint Joseph (8-1) 2

3. South Carroll (16-0) 3

4. Glenelg (4-0) 6

5. Sparrows Point (4-1) 9

6. Calvert Hall (11-1) 13

7. Spalding (10-1) 5

8. Gilman (3-2) 7

9. South River (20-3) 10

10. Chesapeake-AA (24-5) 11

11. Old Mill (23-1) 12

12. McDonogh (0-2) 4

13. Oakland Mills (4-0) 14

14. Hammond (4-0) 15

15. Manchester Valley (17-6) —

Others considered: Bel Air (13-2), Broadneck (15-8), Dunbar (5-5), Harford Tech (10-3), Perry Hall (18-6), Reservoir (9-3), Winters Mill (11-4)

BOYS INDOOR TRACK

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Calvert Hall 1

2. Gilman 2

3. Severna Park 3

4. Milford Mill 4

5. Mount St. Joseph 6

6. South River 5

7. Century 7

8. Howard 8

9. Towson 9

10. Dundalk 10

11. Pikesville 11

12. Woodlawn 12

13. Archbishop Spalding 14

14. Arundel 13

15. Western Tech 15

Others considered: Digital Harbor, Dulaney, McDonogh, Oakland Mills, South Carroll

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

Rank, team, previous rank

1. Hereford 1

2. Mount de Sales 3

3. Howard 2

4. Maryvale Prep 4

5. South Carroll 5

6. Harford Tech 6

7. McDonogh 7

8. Century 8

9. River Hill 9

10. Mt. Hebron 10

11. Reservoir 11

12. Franklin 12

13. Old Mill 13

14. South River 14

15. Broadneck 15

Others considered: Western Tech, Arundel, Chesapeake-AA, Roland Park, Woodlawn

Latest High School sports

How the polls are conducted: Baltimore Sun polls are compiled by the sports staff after observing events and consulting with coaches.

